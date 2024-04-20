Connect with us

Entertainment

Blueberries Bring Fun to Brownwood | News | Daily Sun Villages

Blueberries Bring Fun to Brownwood | News | Daily Sun Villages

 


Residents were living the good life at the Brownwood Blueberry Festival on Friday, where they could enjoy bushels of fresh produce, fresh baked goods and even cooler entertainment.

Some enthusiastic residents, like Suzanne and Joey Bird, arrived early to ensure they had the best selection of this season's blueberries.

Well, probably put them in fresh yogurt, Joey said.

The couple moved into their McClure Village home less than a year ago and between their trips back to Chattanooga, Tennessee, they haven't really had time to attend many local special events and festivals seasonal. Friday marked their first blueberry festival.

We're just trying to get our bearings and check things out, Joey said. So far we love it.

After packing the blueberries they had purchased from one of the produce vendors into their golf cart, the Birds ventured back into the crowd, where The Villages Entertainment had set up chairs so people could watch the different artists on stage.

Slickwood kicked off the afternoon entertainment with their rustic country sound, followed by resident bands like Hula Ohana, Sweet & Sassy, ​​The Villages Cheerleaders and Pacific Paradise Dancers. The show didn't stop on the Dog Trot Porch stage either. There were also numerous buskers circling Paddock Square, such as the Blue Stilts, Clown Alley 179 and Brownwood Blueberry Festival exclusive, the Groove Chefs.

We were always away for the Cornflower Festival, said drummer Mike Barron, taking a break between performances.

The Groove Chefs are a three-person drumming group who use old pots and pans to create flavorful rhythms for guests to enjoy. They have been a regular street attraction at SeaWorld for about 16 years.

Festival-goers formed a semi-circle around the group as they drummed a variety of sticks, spatulas and other cooking utensils against modified grills and barrels of pickles.

“We always love coming here to play,” said drummer Shawn Crilly, gesturing to the festival's many attractions. It's always a good crowd.

During breaks between shows and blueberry picking, people browsed the many vendors set up around the square. Among the most popular were those selling blueberry treats like The Mexican Stands Blueberry Puffs, Oaken Bakerys Blueberry Cobbler, Uncle Ronnies Blue Ribbon Cheesecake, and Blueberry parfaits and cakes lemon and blueberry sauce from Make Me That.

Last year we sold out about an hour and a half before 9 p.m., said owner Theresa Duke. I doubled the amount this year.

Although it's unlikely, Duke said if she doesn't sell out everything at the festival, customers could expect it at the Brownwood Farmers Market today.

Villages Entertainment also offered its own blueberry-themed fare, a blueberry lemonade drink called Blueberry Burst. All around, festival-goers could be seen holding the refreshing drink, including Jerry and Judy Wise and their friends David and Maureen Deragon, new arrivals to the Villages. It was the first cornflower festival for Dabney Village residents, which Maureen described as wonderful.

We love this Villages lifestyle, said David. It's awesome.

Judy, from Charlotte Village, and Maureen recently went blueberry picking near Howie-in-the-Hills. Both prefer the festival as a blueberry-related activity.

I said this was the last time I would do this, Judy said. Coming here and buying fresh blueberries is much easier.

Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 20.5334, or [email protected].

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/blueberries-bring-fun-to-brownwood/article_927e7768-feca-11ee-bb5f-4ffc067e2e77.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: