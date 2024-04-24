Varun Dhawan's Birthday: From Student of the Year to Bollywood Superstar, Celebrating the Actor's Rise to Fame





April 24, 2024

Varun Dhawan turns 37 today, April 24, 2024. (Image: varundvn/Instagram) Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From playing a college student to playing a fierce gangster, Varun has dominated the screen time and again.

Varun Dhawan has cemented his place in Bollywood with his hard work, dedication and energetic screen presence. From playing a college student to playing a fierce gangster, Varun has always dominated the screen. Son of director David Dhawan, Varun entered Bollywood with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year. Since then, his charm and on-screen presence have earned him a huge fan following and earned him a place among the most sought-after actors in the industry. Over the years, Varun Dhawan has delivered a series of hit films that have captivated audiences. From action-packed Bawal to romantic drama Dilwale to comedy Main Tera Hero, Varun has demonstrated his versatility. Moreover, his performance in films like Kalank further cemented his status as a powerhouse performer in Bollywood. Varun Dhawan has also won numerous awards and accolades for his striking performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in the film Badlapur. Plus, he is undeniably a great dancer and his chart-topping hits are proof of that. Today, on his 37th birthday, let's take a look at his journey in the entertainment industry, his best films, songs and upcoming projects: Varun Dhawans Best Movies Student of the Year (2012)The coming-of-age drama film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra continues to be an audience favorite for its vibrant energy and engaging storyline. Directed by Karan Johar, this film marked Varun's debut in Bollywood, where he played the character of Rohan Ro Nanda, a rich kid in this college drama. Badlapur (2015)Varun Dhawan came out to deliver a strong and powerful performance which was well received by fans and critics alike. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the neo-noir action thriller turned out to be a departure from Varun's earlier choices. The film also featured stellar performances from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta and Radhika Apte. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)Varun Dhawan excels in light-hearted romantic comedies, and this film is proof. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania turned out to be a huge commercial success and one of the blockbusters of 2017. This film was a quasi-sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun. Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018)Varun Dhawan proved his mettle once again with his performance in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The actor pushed his limits and transformed himself both physically and emotionally to portray the role of a sincere and hardworking character who overcomes various challenges to achieve his dreams. Directed by Sharat Katariya, this film received critical acclaim and solidified Varun's position as a versatile actor who could easily transition from commercial cinema roles to a more grounded and accessible character like Mauji. October (2018)Directed by Shoojit Sircar, October is hailed as one of his best performances to date. The Shoojit Sircar directorial did wonders for Varun's career as the film showcased his acting abilities in a more nuanced role. The film chronicles the journey of Dan, a young hotel management intern, as he discovers love, loss and the importance of cherishing every moment. Most Popular Varun Dhawans Songs ThumkeshwariThis upbeat and energetic song featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is worth adding to your playlist. This infectious song from the film Bhediya is the dance anthem that will have you rocking hard. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, music is composed by Sachin Jigar. Badri Ki DulhaniaFrom the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, this energetic dance number with catchy tunes showcases Varun's energetic dance moves in a colorful and vibrant setting. It is a popular song composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Dev Negi and Ikka. The lyrics were written by Shabbir Ahmed. Sun SaathiyaA sweet and melodic love song featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan has become a fan favorite ever since its release. Sung by Priya Saraiya and Divya Kumar, it is a romantic ballad with soulful contemporary style dance. Directed by choreographer Remo DSouza, the song from the film ABCD 2 is composed by Sachin Jigar. First classWatch the actor get into that festive spirit as he takes us back in time to a fictional city from the pre-independence era. This song is from the 2019 film Kalank, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. First Class is composed by Pritam with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The energetic and eye-catching music video is sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan and features a sumptuous dance sequence performing intricate choreography while wearing traditional Indian attire. The disco songVarun Dhawan's directorial debut features an energetic dance number that is sure to get you moving. Inspired by Nazia Hassan's timeless classic Disco Deewane, this track, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, is a perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary beats. With Benny Dayal and Sunidhi Chauhan lending their vocals, the song exudes an infectious energy. Varun Dhawans Upcoming Movies Call me BaeDirected by Collin DCunha, the upcoming series Call Me Bae stars Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday. The film tells the story of a billionaire fashionista (played by Ananya Panday), who faces social ostracism from her ultra-rich family due to a controversial scandal. Left to her own devices for the first time in her life, Ananya Panday embarks on a journey of self-discovery where she overcomes stereotypes and prejudices to discover herself. Call Me Bae will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Citadel: Honey BunnyThis drama series is a spin-off of the American spy franchise that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden. Citadel India features Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Saquib Saleem, Simran, Kashvi Majmundar, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Sikandar Kher in key roles. The team is currently staying in London. The series will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Street #2This film is the sequel to the 2018 hit horror-comedy, filmed in the small town of Chanderi. The film tells the story of an evil spirit named Stree who mysteriously abducts men at night during festival season, leaving their clothes behind. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Aparshakti Khurana. Additionally, it is believed that Tamannaah Bhatia will also make an appearance in the film. Tulsi Kumari from Sunny SanskritiDirected by Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will feature Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Manoj Joshi in lead roles. Details about the film are still under wraps; However, it is expected to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025. No entry 2This sequel to the popular 2005 comedy No Entry will see Varun Dhawan alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. No Entry 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee and financed by Zee Studios. Vinod Essay Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with expertise in covering events, festivals and creating SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, Niban …Learn more

