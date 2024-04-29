'The Nanny' actor dies at 83





Zack Norman, the actor best known for playing Danny DeVito's sidekick on Romancing the Stone, died Sunday in Burbank, California, of natural causes. He was 83 years old. Norman's daughter, Lori Zuker Briller, paid tribute to his father in a Facebook post. “Wherever you go, I know everything has become more alive,” she wrote. “You were the most enigmatic person everywhere you went. The best father, husband, grandfather and friend, you brought so much laughter and so much enrichment to all of our lives. Norman played Cousin Ira, Danny DeVito's sidekick, in the film “Romancing the Stone.” 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection Born Howard Jerrold Zuker in Boston, Massachusetts, Norman was a Renaissance man, having been a musician, comedian, actor, producer, and art collector during a career spanning six decades. After appearing in off-Broadway plays in the 1960s and then forging a successful career as a touring stand-up comedian, he moved into films, including those for director Henry Jaglom, such as Tracks (1977), Sitting Ducks (1980) and Babyfever. . Romancing the Stone actor Zack Norman died on Sunday April 28 at the age of 83. P.A. Most famously, he played the role of antiques dealer Cousin Ira in Robert Zemeckis Romancing the Stone, with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, and Harry in 1990's Cadillac Man, with Robin Williams and Fran Drescher. Norman, who appeared in the film “Sitting Ducks” (pictured), was also a prolific art collector. United Film Distribution/Courtesy Everett Collection Several years later, Norman guest-starred three times on Drescher's popular sitcom The Nanny. He also appeared in episodes of The A-Team and Baywatch. As a producer and financier, Norman worked on Hearts and Minds, the 1974 film that won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, serving as one of the highlights of his long and varied resume. My proudest film was the 1975 Oscar [winner] for the best documentary called Hearts and Minds, which is really very, very, very important and part of the reason why the Vietnam War was stopped, he told the Not Real Art podcast in January 2023. What a life. In the 1970s, Norman also developed a passion for art. Its collection includes works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Keith Haring. Norman is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister Jeanne; daughters Lori and Tracy; sons Stephen and Michael; and grandchildren Sascha, Addison, Benjamin, Henry, Liliana, Jonathan, Justin, Jayden, Jackie, Gabrielle, Rachel, Susie, Joseph and Seth.

