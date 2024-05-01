'I taught him Pathaan…'





Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra.

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan recently praised cricketer Virat Kohli and called him 'Bollywood ka damaad'. The megastar revealed that he knew since he and Anushka Sharma were dating. I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say he is our son-in-law, he is the daamad of our brotherhood. He was the one who knew him the most compared to the other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since he was in a relationship and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So he spent many days with us and became very friendly,” SRK said while speaking to Star Sports. He added, I taught him

Pathan

no dance from the film's title song. I saw him in a match in India, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do this dance move, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly! I told them to let me teach you the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, every time you dance, you will at least call me and ask how to do the steps. THANKS @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. I wish I could do it half as well as you. I love you sir and I'm waiting for dinner at home as it comes. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!! https://t.co/0NezClMavx – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2024 For those who don't know, Virat's wife Anushka made her Bollywood debut in the lead role of Shah Rukh Khan. Rab and Jodi's children, released in 2008 and directed by Aditya Chopra. The duo later shared screen space in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Jab Harry met Sejal (2017), Zero (2018) and also Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

