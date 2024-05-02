“The Good Man” podcast aims to foster conversations





WILLIAMSBURG Local comedian and family man Noel Goodman needed to find a creative outlet. Having a lot to say about the current state of the world, Goodman started “The Good Man” podcast. “The Good Man” podcast grew out of Goodman’s stand-up routine. During one set, Goodman reflected on being born into a Cuban Catholic family before being adopted by an Ashkenazi Jewish family. “I've lived so many different places and had all these different upbringings, I just felt like I learned a lot of things really quickly in life. I had moments of joy, of despair and I felt like I had a lot to share with people,” Goodman said. Each episode of “The Good Man” podcast focuses on a different theme. Goodman discusses everything from fatherhood to life lessons, religion, politics and much more. “I really try to cover all my topics in a very varied way. I think it's really important for me to give a unique perspective. I don't want to just regurgitate what I've already heard on another podcast. I like to think I have a unique take on what I'm talking about and I really want to offer that to my listeners,” Goodman said. Goodman hopes the podcasts can evoke a conversation for his listeners. “We now live in a very fragmented culture. Podcasts naturally lend themselves to long-form conversations. There are really no traps in podcasts, you can really uncover ideas. It's a little more honest. I really want people to have these conversations with people who may have different points of view than me,” says Goodman. A Navy sailor who spent time deployed to Somalia, Goodman's ship found itself in an active fight against pirates. This situation was a profound moment in his life that encouraged him to find a creative outlet through poetry. Through his comedy, poetry and podcasts, Goodman seeks to add value to the lives of his listeners. “I have always had this need to express myself. I am a very introspective person by nature and I like to think that I am a very honest person by nature. Podcasts were a great way to express myself honestly and fully. This is really who I am. I think people listen to podcasts because they appreciate that honesty,” Goodman says. Goodman himself is a consumer of podcasts and says podcasts with viewpoints different from his own are most interesting to him. “I enjoy listening to a wide variety of podcasts. I listen to right-wing extremists who I don't always agree with, but I'm surprised when I find something I agree with. I listen to a left-wing podcast and I can find things I disagree with. My defenses don't rise as quickly as they might during a conversation or while watching a news program. I’m willing to listen to someone I disagree with on a podcast and surprise myself with what I find common ground with,” Goodman says. Goodman tries to release a new episode every two weeks. “The man” the podcast is available on all podcast streaming platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/news/local/2024/05/02/the-good-man-podcast-aims-to-foster-conversations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos