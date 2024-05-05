Entertainment
The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo says the far left owns Hollywood
Emmy-winning actress Drea de Matteo lamented 'following the money' in Hollywood it is to know that the “leftmost» is totally in control.
De Matteo recently appeared on Varney & Co. to share his thoughts on the politicization of the entertainment industry. She is known for her role as Adriana La Cerva in the HBO series Sopranos.
“I think the far left owns Hollywood. I think we all know that. All we have to do is follow the money,” de Matteo said Thursday. “I know people are fed up and very few people are willing to speak out. They'll probably vote Republican, and these are people who normally never would, but people are afraid. It no longer looks like a democracy.”
This is Matteo's second political-themed television interview this week. While proclaiming herself a libertarian, she admitted that she expected to remain largely “anonymous” politically, but felt the need to speak out.
“Nowadays, a lot of people focus on these social issues. And these are the social problems that tear everyone apart,” de Matteo explained. “And I think we need to focus on the global problem and what's really going on behind the facade. And I don't think many of my friends recognize it anymore.
The actress expressed concern about President Joe Biden's health as he approaches 82 in the midst of a re-election campaign. According to de Matteo, the president reminded him of his own mother, who suffered from dementia.
Biden, however, has not been diagnosed with any mental health issues.
