West Indian player Russell makes his Bollywood entry – The Frontier Post

(Web Desk): Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his first Hindi song Ladki To Kamaal Ki on May 9, 2024.

The song will also feature Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor. Caribbean players have a huge following in India. Several players have become legends for certain franchises.

Kieron Pollard for Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo for Chennai Super Kings and Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore are some such examples.

Andre Russell is an IPL legend and his love for Bollywood is world-renowned.

The song will be under the Voila Dig banner, which has been a popular banner for all independent artists. This song was made by Palaash Mucchal, the boyfriend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Palaash has already done a few Bollywood films including Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho and Ardh with Rajpal Yadav.

He is a young director with a lot of potential and this new song is highly anticipated by all fans.

Andre Russell has been an admirer of Shah Rukh Khan and his films for quite some time now.

He reacted to the trailer of Jawan and said that he is excited to watch this film and loves Bollywood artists.

He was also caught singing the Dunki movie song Lutt Putt Gaya alongside Rinku Singh.

Russell even told Rinku that it was his song and no one else could sing it.