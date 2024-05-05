Cause of death of Bernard Hill: What did the actor who played the captain of the Titanic and King Théoden die of in The Lord of the Rings?





Bernard CollineThe versatile actor famous for his roles in epic films such as “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings” died early Sunday morning at the age of 79, his agent announced. Lou Coulsonconfirmed. Hill's acting career has been marked by a series of powerful performances in both television and film. He became famous for his role as Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Academy Award-winning film 'Titanic' and as King Théoden in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Both films distinguished themselves by winning 11 Academy Awards each and grossing over $1 billion at the box office. Before his roles in these hit films, Hill was known for his fascinating portrait of Yosser Hughes in the BBC television series “Boys from the Blackstuff”. The TV show, which explored the impact of unemployment in Liverpool, won the BAFTA for best drama series in 1983 and later achieved seventh place on the British Film Institute's list of the best TV shows ever made. In 2015, Hill delivered another memorable performance in the BBC drama series “Wolf Hall,” adapted from Hilary MantelThe book about the court of Henry VIII, where he played the Duke of Norfolk. Bernard Hill's career Born in Blackley, Manchester, into a coal mining family, Hill attended drama school with Richard Griffiths. His career began with small roles on television, leading to his big success in “The Black Stuff” and its sequel, “Boys from the Blackstuff.” He also appeared in Richard AttenboroughShakespeare's “Gandhi” and the BBC's adaptation of Shakespeare's “Henry VI” starring the Duke of York. At the time of his death, Hill was to return to television in the second series of “The Responder”, a BBC drama series starring Martin Freemanwhich begins broadcast on Sunday evening in the United Kingdom. Hill lived in Suffolk and is survived by his wife Marianne Colline and their son Gabriel. His contributions to film and television have left a lasting legacy, cherished by fans and colleagues alike. Filmography of Bernard Hill 1973-1981: “Playing for today”

1976: “Me, Claude”

1980: “Fox”

1982: “The Blackstuff Boys”

1984: “The bonus”

1985: “John Lennon: A Journey Through Life”

1987: “Bellman and True”

1988: “Drowning in figures”

1989: “Shirley Valentine”

1990: “Mountains of the Moon”

1993: “Lipstick on your collar”

1994: “Once upon a time in the North”

1996: “The Ghost and the Darkness”

1997: “Titanic”

1997: “The silk mill”

1999: “True Crime”

1999: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”

2002: “The Scorpion King”

2002: “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

2003: “Gothika”

2003: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2004: “Wimbledon”

2005: “Summer Dream”

2005: “A very social secretary”

2006: “Surviving the disaster”

2008: “Franklyn”

2009: “Valkyrie”

2010: “Five days”

2010: “The man in a canoe”

2010: “The Child”

2012: 'Paranorman'

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/movies/2024/05/05/66379abb268e3e0a2f8b4594.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos