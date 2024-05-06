“Funny Girl”, “Moulin Rouge” on the program for Kravis’ 2024-25 season





Call it a Sweet 16: The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach has released the lineup for its 16th season of Kravis on Broadway shows, and it's packed with Tony Award winners, including six premieres in West Palm Beach. The season kicks off with “Mrs. Doubtfire” from October 29 to November 29. 3, and continues with “The Cher Show” Jan. 7-12, the Kravis Center announced in a press release. This will be followed by “Funny Girl” from January 28 to February. 2, “Peter Pan” from February 12 to 16 and “The Book of Mormon” from March 11 to 16. More:Hats off to the Derby: Worth Avenue celebrates Run for the Roses The season is rounded out by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” from March 25 to 30, “Les Misérables” from April 22 to 27 and “Mystic Pizza” from May 13 to 18. “The 2024-2025 season features eight hit musicals, including multiple Tony and Grammy Award winners, hilarious comedies, fanciful adventures, touching true stories and spectacular theatrical celebrations of truth, beauty, freedom and love,” said Diane, executive director of the Kravis Center. Quinn said in a press release. Current subscribers will have first access to season passes starting at noon on May 6 at kravis.org. New subscribers will be able to purchase subscriptions starting May 13, the Kravis Center said. Subscriptions include an eight-show series featuring “The Book of Mormon” or a seven-show series not including “The Book of Mormon.” Prices for eight-show packages range from $387 to $1,012, and prices for seven-show packages range from $341 to $884. Here's a look at each of the performances included in the upcoming season's Kravis on Broadway series: “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Oct. 29 to Nov. 3: The internationally acclaimed musical based on the hit film starring Robin Williams. The stage adaptation once again tells the story of an unemployed actor who goes to great lengths to become closer to his children. “The Cher Show”, January 7 to 12: The story of pop superstar Cher, filled with 35 of her biggest hits from her more than six-decade career. “Funny Girl”, from January 28 to February. 2: A Broadway revival of the beloved 1964 Bob Merrill-Jule Styne musical that tells the story of Fanny Brice, who dreams of becoming a stage star. “Peter Pan”, February 12 to 16: A new adaptation of the 70-year-old Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap musical, bringing to life the story of Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Darling children as they embark on a magical journey. “The Book of Mormon,” March 11-16: The 2011 Trey Parker-Robert Lopez musical that follows two mismatched missionaries; it has won nine Tony Awards and countless accolades, including The New York Times' proclamation that “The Book of Mormon” is “the best musical of this century.” “Moulin Rouge! The musical”, from March 25 to 30: The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film, featuring bohemians, aristocrats and, above all, love, with songs, sets and costumes that earned the production 10 Tony Awards. “Les Miserables,” April 22-27: A story of broken dreams and unrequited love set four decades after the French Revolution, with classic songs including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “One Day More” and “Master of the House.” “Mystic Pizza”, May 13 to 18: Three women navigate life and love in a small-town pizzeria, with a soundtrack that features highlights from the '80s and '90s, including “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.” For more information, visit kravis.org.

