Daily Harvest's Best-Selling Smoothies, Harvest Bowls and Soft Drinks Are Coming to Target
NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Daily Harvest, the company whose mission is to make it easier to eat sustainably grown fruits and vegetables, today announced that the company's nutritious, easy-to-prepare foods are coming to Target stores from the country. The brand, which offers a range of meals and snacks for any time of day, is launching a selection of its Smoothies, Harvest Bowls and Pops at select Target locations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington DC And Washington State this week.
Target's debut of Daily Harvest marks the company's most diverse retail offering of perfectly portioned frozen foods yet in a national chain, with six succulent smoothies, eight filling Harvest Bowls and two naturally sweet flavors of Pops arriving on store shelves.
The delicious details
Smoothies: Getting your fix of fruits and vegetables has never been so tasty and convenient. A line of Daily Harvest customer favorite ready-to-mix smoothies are perfect to enjoy at mealtimes or between hours and are now available at Target: Strawberry + Peach, Acai + Cherry, Banana + Almond, Mint + Cocoa, Blueberry + Cocoa And Mango + green vegetables.
Harvest bowls: Elevate lunchtime with easy-to-make, vegetable-rich flavors built on a variety of grain and grain-free bases like wild rice, quinoa, and fonio. Black Beans + Cheese, Brussels Sprouts + Tahini, Spinach + Shiitake Oatmeal, Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash, Lentil bolognese + tomatoes, Broccoli + Cheese, Cauliflower Rice + Pesto And Herbed Squash + Asparagus Risotto can be found in the frozen appetizer aisle at Target.
Pops: Target's Littlest Shoppers (and Their Adults) Will Love Daily Harvest's Strawberry + Dragon Fruit And Blueberry + Banana Pop. With no added sugar and six or fewer ingredients per serving, these USDA Certified Organic portable popsicles are ready to eat straight from the freezer and are sure to please young and old alike.
“We are excited to partner with Target to bring an assortment of delicious and quick-to-prepare Daily Harvest meals to their customers across the country. Target is a crucial discovery retailer for us as we expand our reach from online DTC to the freezer aisles. from coast to coast,” said Daily Harvest Chief Commercial Officer Annie Stréit. “Our availability at Target makes it even easier for more people to enjoy sustainably grown fruits and vegetables every day and we look forward to building on that foundation with a leading national retailer loved for helping families discover the joy of everyday life.
The arrival of Daily Harvest at Target follows the launches of Costco in the Midwest, Wegmans stores on the East Coast, New Seasons Market and Haggen in the Pacific Northwest, online marketplace Good Eggs in the San Francisco Bay Area and many independent natural grocers throughout the country. Last year, the brand launched its expansion into more than 1,000 Kroger Family of Companies stores, including Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred MeyerQFC, Ralphs, Smith and Harris rocks.
Click here to see where Daily Harvest food is available near you.
