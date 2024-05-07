Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins Bollywood stars to urge voters ahead of Lok Sabha phase 3





Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines with his tweet on his social media platform. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister took to his social media handle X and retweeted Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's tweet urging people to vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Absolutely! Get out and vote. https://t.co/v005B7qJyH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2024 The actor had taken to his social media account on X today and posted a video featuring various industry stars including Vikrant Massey, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Kakkar, Karan Johar and several others. The video featuring all the celebrities mentioned how much the people of the country were involved in the lives of celebrities and how they voted on every aspect of the lives of Bollywood actors. The celebrities further used the opportunity to ask people to vote where it would matter the most, urging citizens to wake up and vote for a better future for all people in the country by voting in the Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to retweet the actor's message, featuring the video, on his X account and urged citizens to come out and vote in the third phase of the elections. Today marks the start of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, comprising voting in 94 constituencies spread across 10 states and 2 Union Territories. Notably, elections in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Jammu and Kashmir have been postponed to May 25. In this phase, voters will decide on 2 seats in Goa, 25 in Gujarat, 7 in Chhattisgarh and 14 in Karnataka, marking the conclusion of elections in these states. Karnataka has already witnessed contests for 14 seats during the second phase on April 26. Additionally, voting will be held for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Besides, polling will be held for 4 seats in Assam, 5 in Bihar, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh and 4 in West Bengal. The election date for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been shifted to May 25, in phase 6. Also Read: LOK Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 3 underway in 10 states and 2 Union Territories

