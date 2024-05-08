“Art in Bloom” exhibition this weekend at the Palais des Beaux-Arts





PORT ANGELES — “Art in Bloom,” a pop-up exhibition, will be on display for Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The annual exhibition is held at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd. The exhibit features floral designs inspired by “Reimagining the Intersection of Art and the Environment — Exploring Natural and Repurposed Materials,” which is the center’s current exhibit. Visitors to the gallery will enjoy original floral designs paired with the artworks that inspired them. Designers will use flowers, greenery and other natural materials to create original arrangements in response to the artwork on display. Arrangements were designed by Port Angeles Garden Club members Pam Ehtee, Billie Fitch, Tina Cozzolino, Mary Lou Paulson and Linda Nutter. The Flower Bar, a floral arrangement workshop led by Ariel Zimman, is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Ticket holders can try their hand at creating their own floral arrangements. Tickets are $40 per person, $35 for Fine Arts Center members and are available online at https://pafac.kindful.com/e/flower-bar-4. Each ticket includes a container, flowers and greenery, all the necessary tools, and basic instructions for creating a floral arrangement to take home. “We’re excited that people will find different levels of inspiration during Art in Bloom,” said Rachel Storck, the center’s director of community engagement. “From the artwork on display to the flower arrangements, we hope each person leaves with an idea of ​​how art can take many forms.” And of course, the inspiration that comes from hands-on opportunities like the Flower Bar, where you can try a new skill or discover a creative crossover between different artistic practices.





