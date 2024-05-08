Annual Bluegrass Festival returns to Calico





The annual Bluegrass Festival in Calico returns this weekend with a musical lineup of traditional and progressive bluegrass headliners. Organizers said the festival, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, will mix Bluegrass music with old-fashioned activities and entertainment for the whole family. Plus, there will be food, activities, demonstrations and lots of surprises. The music lineup includes emerging Los Angeles-based folk-rock groups RosesPawn Shop and Southern California Roots music scene The Storytellers. Former all-female string group Lilies of the West, which has performed traditional Americana, Celtic and Bluegrass music since the 1980s, will also be in attendance. Other artists include Bluegrass guitarist Eric Gorsuch, High-Desert band BlueHenry and local bands, such as The Amazing Tone Benders, The Santa Rosa Boys and The Billhillyz. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Festival visitors can watch the lightning-fast pigs race around a track as they compete for a prize of ice cream and cookies, or watch the Calico Mountain Volunteer Gunfighters duel during live reenactments. The Bon Family & CA All-Star Cloggers will also perform high-energy toe tapping shows throughout the day. Visitors can take a train ride through the Calico Hills or see what school was like for students attending classes at Calico in the late 1800s. They can also tour the famous Maggie Mine and DeadMan's Drift and discover how silver was mined in 1881, or watch demonstrations from skilled blacksmiths throughout the day. There will be arts and crafts, games and activities, including the popular egg toss at the Livery Stage. All stores in town, including Calico House Restaurant and Lils Saloon, will be open. Due to the historic nature of the city, not all areas are ADA accessible. Comfortable shoes and walking clothing are recommended. Calico is pet friendly and requires all pets to be on a leash at all times. For a complete schedule of events, visit parks.sbcounty.gov/bluegrass. Camping is also available for this event and can be reserved online at sbcountyparks.com. Four tickets to this event are included with camping reservations. Calico Town and stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Entrance to the festival costs $15 for adults and $10 for ages 4 to 11. Ages 3 and under are free. For more information, visit calicoattractions.com Calico Ghost Town is located at 36600 Ghost Town Road in Yermo, just east of Barstow. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X@DP_ReneDeLaCruz

