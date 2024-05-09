Titans Beast Boy Actor Reveals Who He Wants to Succeed Him in DCU's Teen Titans Movie





Titans Star Ryan Potter, who played Beast Boy in the DC TV series, names his ideal successor for the Teen Titans film in the DC universe by James Gunn. With a new DC Universe on the way, Gunn and Peter Safran are working on numerous films and TV shows as part of Chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters.” While Gunn Superman The film is the first film currently in production, another project that is quickly gaining popularity is the live-action Teen Titans film currently in development. Although there has been no update on the Teen Titans film since the initial announcement, the cast has already expressed interest in participating in the project. Following Screen Rant exclusive with Ian Ousley interested in playing Beast Boy in Teen TitansPotter responded on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing who he would like for the role.

Potter, who was the first live-action Beast Boy across the Titans television show, named Iñaki Godoy as his dream successor in the Teen Titans movie. Godoy is best known for his role as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's live-action adaptation of One piece. Related Predicting the DCU Teen Titans Movie Team – 10 DC Heroes Who Are Due to Appear A Teen Titans movie is in the early stages for James Gunn's DC Universe, and some heroes are set to appear in the upcoming film.

How Teen Titans May Be Different From The Titans TV Show

Although time will tell who will ultimately be chosen Teen Titansthe live-action film has the potential to be very different from the Titans series. One of the biggest updates for the Titans the show about Max was the adult-themed direction, as it was much more realistic than the others Teen Titans adaptations. With the Teen Titans film, DC Studios could focus more on a younger line-up and keep it traditionally teen-focused. While Dick Grayson led the Titans for four seasons, Teen Titans The project could potentially end up going to Damian Wayne as the leader of the DC Universe incarnation, especially after The brave and the bold movie. But until DC Studios reveals more details about their vision for the Teen Titans, time will tell which incarnation audiences can expect to see on the big screen.

Apart from which members will be featured in the film, it will also be interesting to see which villains will be present in the film. Teen Titans movie, as there are many intriguing options to choose from. While the scenario is being developed by Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow writer Ana Noguiera, it remains to be seen who will be chosen for Teen Titans. Hopefully, more news about the next DCU movie will emerge in the coming months. Teen Titans (DCU) Studio(s) DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Writers Ana Noguiera Source: Ryan Potter/X



