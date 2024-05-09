Bikes and Hikes is moving to a new location in West Hollywood

Bikes and Hikes has moved to a new location in West Hollywood. Their new home is located at 7740 Santa Monica Boulevard in Midcity. They moved into their new space Wednesday and were still painting the walls Wednesday afternoon as they settled into their new home.

The new space is located next to the former Studs Theater (formerly known as the Tom Kat Theater, but more famously as the Pussycat Theater). Although the new house is slightly smaller, the benefit of their move, according to Jason Bowers, the general manager, is that they are no longer renting and have actually purchased the property they moved into. He tells WEHO TIMES the old space will eventually be redeveloped, so their move was imminent. “We didn’t know where we were going, but we knew we wanted to be in West Hollywood,” he said.

Los Angeles tour guide Erik Hines added that the new location puts them in the center of West Hollywood. They will continue to tour Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Los Angeles as before.

About bikes and hikes:

Since 2010, Bikes and Hikes LA has introduced thousands of customers to the vibrant city of Los Angeles through unique and sustainable tourism. Their guided bike and walking tours offer an intimate, health-conscious way to explore Los Angeles up close and personal.

Bikes and Hikes LA specializes in outdoor tours of Los Angeles for guests of all ages. They are the premier outdoor eco tour provider in Los Angeles. They offer daily public tours, custom private tours, and a dynamic selection of group and corporate tour options 365 days a year.

If you are looking for a unique and fun experience for your family vacation, an intimate private tour with someone special, an original corporate team building event or simply the best way to experience Los Angeles, click on the link below -below:

https://bikesandhikesla.com/