What’s New in Newport County Today: Tuesday, March 23
Hello,
>> Approximately 4000 appointments for the first dose will be available onvaccinateRI.orgthis morning at 9 a.m. for those eligible for the vaccine.
>> 25 homes sold in Newport County last week. Look where they were and what they sold for.
>> Are you looking for a new position, a new job or a new career? There are currently over 145 job opportunities available in the Newport area.
>> Dan Snydacker, Board Member and President of Education of the Touro Synagogue Foundation, joins WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video interview at noon today to discuss the upcoming lecture series of the Foundation, in particular its opening event on April 1 – Semitism today.
>> Rhode Island has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to May 17.
>> The Newport Festivals Foundation announced yesterday that John Prine And Friends will be available for pre-order starting this morning at 11 a.m. Recorded during the Newport Folk Festival 2017,John Prine and his friendsis the very first release of this famous and unique performance. Proceeds from the sale support the ongoing initiatives of the Newport Festivals Foundations to help musicians in need and music programs across the country.
What’s New in Newport County Today
Tuesday 23 March 2021
~ Happy birthday today to Tony Jones, Eric Devine, Cameron DuBreuil, Kaileigh Champion, Patrick Dugan and Shane Murray!
~ Today is National Puppy Day, American Diabetes Association Alert Day, and Melba Toast Day!
Weather forecast
- Special weather report
- Today Scattered fog before 9am. Otherwise mostly cloudy then becoming gradually sunny, with a high near 56. Wind northerly 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Tonight Fragmented fog after midnight. Otherwise partly cloudy with a low of around 39. Wind east around 6 mph.
Marine forecasts
- Today Variable winds of less than 5 kt becoming ESE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Scattered fog before 9 a.m. Sea at 1 ft or less.
- Tonight Variable winds of 5 knots or less. Irregular fog after midnight. Sea at 1 ft or less.
- Current water temperature: 38F
Sun, moon and tide
- Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 7:01 pm | 12 hours and 19 minutes of sunshine.
- High tide at 3:33 am and 4:15 pm | Low tide at 10:37 a.m. and 10:01 p.m.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9 days, 64% lighting.
Things to do
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual projection room
City government
Newport and Bristol counties
Middletown
Portsmouth
Jamestown
Tiverton
Live on WUN
(look on ourFacebook pageandwebsite)
- 12 p.m. A conversation with Dan Snydacker from the Touro Synagogue Foundation
The latest titles from WUN
This day in the history of RI: March 23, 1948, musician David Olney was born in Providence
RIDOH: Around 4,000 appointments for the first dose of COVID-19 will be available Tuesday morning
Tickets for April Red Sox games go on sale Thursday, March 25
1 23 Pier Marketplace in Narragansett sells for $ 1.8 million
What Sold: 25 Real Estate Sales, Newport County Transactions (Mar 15, 22)
Chariho Regional High School student wins RI Arts Councils 2021 Poetry Out Loud recitation competition
Opinion: Residents of Rhode Island do not need the beverage tax
Recruitment in progress: Over 140 job opportunities available in and around Newport at the moment (March 22)
BankNewport Appoints Jack Murphy as Chief Executive Officer
Newport Festivals Foundation to release John Prine and Friends album
Division of Taxation Announces Rhode Island Will Track IRS Deadline Change; deadline now May 17th
Newport Mental Health Fund Development Director Talks About Hiring Strategy During Pandemic
SBA to accept grant applications from operators of closed sites on April 8
List: States with travel restrictions on entry to Rhode Island
Frosty Freez opens for the 2021 season on April 1
11th Hour Racing Team pursues its sustainable development objectives by partnering with the implementation of the water footprint
The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a hotel and restaurant job fair reception on Tuesday
Recent local obituaries
For the latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
Support WUN, become a supporter
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
NUWC NUWC Newport Division Test Range Capabilities Highlighted During Virtual Open House
The Boston Globe Plant City X succeeds during pandemic
General assembly Senate Finance Committee to Hear Budget Articles on Housing and Rent Relief
General assembly The climate law is due to be voted on in the House today
Have a good Tuesday, see you soon.
