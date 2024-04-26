Porter Robinson Smile!:D World Tour Includes Two Concerts in Pennsylvania | Entertainment





Dance/electronic musician Porter Robinson has announced a huge Smile! 😀 world tour which includes two stops in Pa. The Grammy-nominated artist will release his third studio album, Smile!:D on July 26. According to Live Nation, Robinson will debut a brand new live production featuring a full live band during the tour which includes concerts on Friday, September 13. , 2024, at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia; and Sunday, September 15 at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh. The opening acts are Ericdoa in North America, Underscores in Europe and Galileo Galilei in Japan. The tour kicks off August 29 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30. Presales for Citi Card members begin at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3. Master of Tickets. The North American tour dates are: August 29 – Boston, Massachusetts August 30 – Boston, Massachusetts August 31 – New York, New York September 5 – Atlanta, Georgia September 6 – Orlando, Florida September 7 – Miami, Florida September 10 – Nashville, Tennessee September 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina September 14 – Washington, D.C. September 17 – Montreal, Canada September 19 – Toronto, Canada September 21 – Toronto, Canada September 22 – Detroit, Michigan September 23 – Indianapolis, Indiana September 26 – Madison, Wisconsin September 27 – Chicago, Illinois September 28 – Minneapolis, Minnesota September 30 – St. Louis, Missouri October 1 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 8 – El Paso, Texas October 11 – Los Angeles, California October 12 – Phoenix, Arizona October 13 – San Diego, California October 15 – Albuquerque, New Mexico October 17 – Denver, Colorado October 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah October 19 – Las Vegas, Nevada October 24 – Sacramento, California October 25 – San Francisco, California October 29 – Boise, Idaho October 31 – Portland, Oregon November 1 – Vancouver, Canada November 2 – Seattle, Washington 2024 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

