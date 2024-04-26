Porter Robinson Smile!:D World Tour Includes Two Concerts in Pennsylvania | Entertainment

Dance/electronic musician Porter Robinson has announced a huge Smile! 😀 world tour which includes two stops in Pa.
The Grammy-nominated artist will release his third studio album, Smile!:D on July 26. According to Live Nation, Robinson will debut a brand new live production featuring a full live band during the tour which includes concerts on Friday, September 13. , 2024, at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia; and Sunday, September 15 at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh.
The opening acts are Ericdoa in North America, Underscores in Europe and Galileo Galilei in Japan.
The tour kicks off August 29 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30. Presales for Citi Card members begin at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3. Master of Tickets.
The North American tour dates are:
August 29 – Boston, Massachusetts
August 30 – Boston, Massachusetts
August 31 – New York, New York
September 5 – Atlanta, Georgia
September 6 – Orlando, Florida
September 7 – Miami, Florida
September 10 – Nashville, Tennessee
September 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina
September 14 – Washington, D.C.
September 17 – Montreal, Canada
September 19 – Toronto, Canada
September 21 – Toronto, Canada
September 22 – Detroit, Michigan
September 23 – Indianapolis, Indiana
September 26 – Madison, Wisconsin
September 27 – Chicago, Illinois
September 28 – Minneapolis, Minnesota
September 30 – St. Louis, Missouri
October 1 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
October 8 – El Paso, Texas
October 11 – Los Angeles, California
October 12 – Phoenix, Arizona
October 13 – San Diego, California
October 15 – Albuquerque, New Mexico
October 17 – Denver, Colorado
October 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah
October 19 – Las Vegas, Nevada
October 24 – Sacramento, California
October 25 – San Francisco, California
October 29 – Boise, Idaho
October 31 – Portland, Oregon
November 1 – Vancouver, Canada
November 2 – Seattle, Washington
