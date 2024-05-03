R|T: The Retail Times Klarna joins growing BNPL trend, abolishes rewards program





More: Amazon's union movement spreads to Quebec.

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail technology news from Canada and around the world.

To make sure you never miss the most important retail tech news every week, subscribe to R|T using this form.

Klarna to discontinue rewards program as new physical cards roll out

Klarna will end its rewards program when it introduces physical cards to U.S. shoppers, the latest example of the fast-growing fintech platform repositioning itself as a payments provider.

Klarnas is a growing trend across these platforms, moving from rewards clubs to cashback points. This is his third “buy now, pay later” platform to discontinue its rewards program this year, with Afterpay ending his Pulse rewards program at the end of January and Affirm ending his rewards program in early February. Ended.

(Modern Retail)

Acquisition across the pond: Descartes acquires ASD

Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario-based Descartes Systems Group has acquired Aerospace Software Developments of Dublin, Ireland. Descartes said ASD, which provides customs declaration software to logistics service providers, will complement its current global logistics network and provide experience in the Irish customs domain.

Descartes' growth has been driven primarily by an aggressive acquisition strategy targeting other freight, transportation and supply chain management companies.

(beta kit)

The union filed an application on behalf of workers at the Amazon facility in Laval, Kenya.

A Quebec-based union announced it has filed an application on behalf of hundreds of Amazon employees working in the province's warehouses.

The union, which represents 330,000 workers across a wide range of industries, says the court must now ensure that union cards signed by warehouse workers represent a majority of employees at the facility. .

(Globe and Mail)

Check out new product launches from experienced #CDNtech leaders at Boom and goconfirm

The company led by the former leader of the Canadian tech giant has announced two new products.

Founded by Shopify alums CEO Robleh Jama and CTO Krishna Satya, Boom aims to inject energy into remote work meetings with camera personalization tools.

Meanwhile, goconfirm, a Toronto-based identity verification platform for peer-to-peer markets founded by former Wave CEO Kirk Simpson and early Wave investor Peter Calescia, can scrutinize suspicious emails and texts. We have released a new tool.

(beta kit)

Tesla teases in-app robot taxi dispatch feature

Tesla outlined its upcoming ride-hailing mobile app in the company's latest earnings report. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will unveil its long-conceived robotaxis in August.

Musk said during an earnings call Tuesday that Tesla will operate the fleet. In other words, Tesla can be thought of as a combination of Airbnb and Uber.

(The Verge)

Impact of Canadian Capital Gains Tax Changes on Canadian Technology

Last week, the Liberal government of Canada announced changes to capital gains tax, which for the technology sector overshadowed everything else in the 2024 budget.

Because these proposed changes could have a significant impact on Canada's technology sector, BetaKit would like to inform various industry stakeholders about what the changes are and when they begin to take effect on June 25 of this year. We thought it would be worth explaining in detail what this means for people. Year.

(beta kit)

BetaKit launches new program for innovation leaders

We are pleased to announce BetaKit Innovation Leaders, a new program designed to provide exclusive programs and insights to Canada's top innovation organizations.

BetaKit innovation leaders benefit from exclusive programming streams, customized insights, and increased visibility of their efforts across the ecosystem through partner services. Most importantly, their investments will help expand the reach of Canadian technology and innovation, benefiting our readers and the industry as a whole.

(beta kit)

Amazon ends drone program in California, plans to start deliveries in Arizona later this year

Amazon is closing its drone delivery operations in Rockford, California, one of the earliest testing sites in the United States for the 10-year project.

The program, called Prime Air, has been on the rise since Amazon founder Jeff Bezos first detailed his vision in 2013 for autonomous drones to deliver packages weighing less than 5 pounds in 30 minutes. I'm having a hard time getting on it.

Amazon said in a blog post Monday that it intends to continue expanding drone delivery to more U.S. cities in 2025, with plans to launch the service in parts of the Phoenix area later this year. The company said it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to obtain permits for drone deliveries in Tolleson, Arizona, west of Phoenix.

(CNBC)

Changemaker: Did the SEC just help expand Manifest Climate?

Greenhouse gas levels have reached an all-time high, more than a million species are at risk of extinction, and we are currently using more of the earth's resources than we can regenerate.

If that's not enough to keep you up at night, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just made climate reporting mandatory for publicly traded companies, following repeated promises from Ottawa to introduce climate-related reporting obligations to Canadian companies as well.

For regulators, these changes present an opportunity to advance global climate goals and reduce risk for investors.

(beta kit)

Reasons why you can't make restaurant reservations

Everyone needs somewhere to eat, and in New York City that place is often a restaurant.

Since the pandemic, tight reservations have become even more difficult.

A new army of corporates, tech industry impresarios and digital legends has stepped up to help diners avoid reservation scrums, especially at 150 of the city's busiest restaurants. I offered to help them get through this.

(New Yorker)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/rt-the-retail-times-klarna-joins-growing-bnpl-trend-sunsets-rewards-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos