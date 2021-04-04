History, Hollywood and Summer Life: VA / DC Dream Homes





VIRGINIA / DC A luxury home near Leesburg with everything you could possibly need and a stately home in Herndon featured in a Hollywood sci-fi movie. These are just two of the many homes in Virginia and DC currently on the market.

The Leesburg home features a private sauna, putting green, and swimming pool, as well as 14,000 square feet of luxury indoor living. The Herndon House on Grace Street was chosen by the location manager for Jodie Foster’s 1997 film Contact based on a Carl Sagan novel. Are you looking for a house with a swimming pool to cool off during the long, hot summers of the area? Patch has listings of homes with a place to splash in Vienna and McLean.

This luxurious Leesburg home combines plenty of space with a range of modern amenities, including a private sauna, putting green, and swimming pool. In total, the property offers six bedrooms, seven full baths, two half baths and over 14,000 square feet. The historic home of Herndon and Hollywood in one

Welcome to this famous, historic Herndon home that made its Hollywood debut in the movie Contact. This stately home is full of charm and historical details. It includes a large welcoming fireplace; a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace; and superb gourmet cuisine. The completely renovated house in Alexandria dates from 1770

Even if this House in the old town of Alexandria has been completely renovated, the history is evident. The three-bedroom house dates from 1770, with original heart pine floors and original fireplaces that are only decorative. A courtyard offers a private place to enjoy the outdoors. Modern 3 story home in Arlington is perfect for entertaining An astonishing architectural masterpiece, this awe-inspiring Arlington home offers six bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen features a cascading center island, Wolf / subzero stainless steel appliances, and a dining / breakfast area. The house backs onto the Washington Golf & Country Club. Fort Hunt Home features porch, modern interior The renovations are doing on this 1952 house in Fort Hunt feel like new. It comes with a charming veranda with a ceiling fan. Inside, you’ll see how the renovations have transformed the home, with nine-foot ceilings that can be found on both levels, and the main level has a gourmet kitchen. 132 year old brick colonial in downtown Fredericksburg The colonial brick building in downtown Fredericksburg, built in 1889, has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 3,000 square feet. The house has a porch. Classic features continue around the house, with an additional porch and a detached garage behind the house. Woodbridge Home offers gourmet cuisine in a prime location This home in the May neighborhood of Woodbridge combines a great location with many amenities. The home has five bedrooms, four and a half baths and over 5,400 square feet. The main level of the home is anchored by its gleaming hardwood floors and elegant plantation shutters. Georgetown Living 5 Georgetown Homes on the Market for Under $ 2 Million Have fun in summer 5 houses with spectacular swimming pools on the Vienna real estate market 5 homes with spectacular pools in the McLean real estate market More featured homes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos