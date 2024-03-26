Fashion
The Truth Behind Fast Fashion – The Liberty Champion
The saying goes: If it's too good to be true, it probably is. This cool hoodie or bodysuit on the TikTok Shop only cost eight dollars, so of course you had to buy it. RIGHT?
Well, as unfortunate as it may be, these trendy and incredibly affordable clothes that seem perfect for college students have a dark side. Most, if not all, of your favorite places to buy clothes and accessories fall into a category called fast fashion.
Fast fashion is a business model that involves replicating recent runway or celebrity trends and mass-producing them at low cost, bringing these designs to stores when demand is at its highest, according to CNN. The result is a never-ending stream of new clothes and styles sold for next to nothing, forcing consumers to click Add to Cart without hesitation.
As you read this, you are probably thinking of the very famous online shopping site called Shein. While Shein may be the most popular fast fashion company, there are many others that you may not even realize are in this group: Temu, Zara, Zaful, Fashion Nova, Cider, Wish and Romwe are strictly online. While Victorias Secret, Hollister, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Old Navy, GAP and Forever 21 have physical locations.
However, stores like Urban Outfitters and Victoria's Secret are far from cheap. Extremely low prices are just one aspect of fast fashion. How clothes are made and how quickly they are distributed and disposed of is what makes fashion fast.
The Center for Biological Diversity says the fast fashion business model centers on the exploitation of labor and human resources to produce clothing at an alarming rate. The amount of goods manufactured from scratch and sold in just three days requires enormous quantities of raw materials, resulting in greater amounts of waste being released into the environment.
To ensure they continue to make a profit, fast fashion companies often sacrifice the wages of their garment workers. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that 80 percent of these contractors were violating minimum wage and overtime laws, with one in particular paying his employees $1.58 an hour to make clothing while the minimum wage in that state was $15 an hour.
Money isn't the only factor to consider when deciding to go shopping. Staying informed about where you buy clothes is just as important as the price. Rather than supporting companies that use these unsustainable methods and take advantage of their workers just to produce cheap clothing, shoppers should buy ethically sourced designer items.
It's fun to update your wardrobe with new trendy items. However, it's no fun when your new threads become worn out just in time for the next trend. Spending the extra money on quality clothing that will last several years and stay in style instead of the estimated seven to ten fast fashion items will give you a worthwhile investment.
Bring back timeless fashion with more classic looks. Some pants and a nice coat can take you further than you think, and they will never go out of style. Better yet, save your money and go through the clothes you already own and create new outfits. You may be bored of that pair of jeans or think that dress is like last year, but beautiful clothes are a blessing, and trends change far too quickly to take so much time and money trying to to follow them.
Hairdresser is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion
|
