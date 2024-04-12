School changes dress code after mom writes letter asking principal to take daughter shopping

When parents send their kids back to school each year, they make sure they have the essentials: plenty of school supplies, a new backpack, and, of course, new clothes for the year ahead . But sometimes the clothes parents spend money on can cause conflict among school staff.

This is exactly what happened to one mother in 2017. However, her situation is common among students, especially young girls.

A mother wrote a letter to the principal of her daughter's school to denounce the unfair dress code.

In 2017, Catherine Pearlman, a licensed therapist, family coach, author and mom, grew tired of the restrictive dress code at her daughter's school and had a creative approach that led to much-needed changes.

The self-proclaimed “dress code sick” mom demanded that the middle school principal, who had reported her daughter for dress code violations, take her daughter shopping. She did this by writing an open letter to the principal who reported a violation of my daughter's dress code after her daughter was sent home for the second day in a row because she was dressed inappropriately for the school.

Pearlman's daughter was forced to change into a pair of large mesh shorts that were worn by God only knows who and potentially never washed.

After her daughter was sent home for the second time, Pearlman's letter asked the principal to reward you for treating my daughter with such care. I cordially invite you to take my daughter shopping. She said her daughter was 57 and 13 years old. Built more like her father, she has exceptionally long legs and arms, giving key instructions on how to go shopping to her teenage daughter.

“She doesn't like anything pink, purple or frilly. She won't wear pants because she gets hot easily. She absolutely won't wear a dress either. No clothing can have a visible logo because for her , it’s not cool,” she explained. Pearlman also noted that her daughter has very long fingers, which seems to make it impossible to find shorts that won't get her sent to the principal's office (on the bright side, the piano teacher says those fingers are an asset).

In explaining to the manager how to handle the proposed shopping trip, Pearlman advised remembering that you will need to find something in stores that also meets your dress code requirements.

Pearlman ended his letter with a postscript, stating: “I forgot to thank you for making my daughter understand that her body is something of a distraction, either to herself or to the boys.” .. I thought maybe she missed the message. earlier this year, when the gym teacher told her she couldn't wear yoga pants because boys can't control themselves. I appreciate how hard you work to get this point across.

Photo: studio cottonbro / Pexels

Her letter eventually went viral, with Pearlman posting it on Instagram to provide an update on the dress code situation.

Because of her letter, Pearlman said the school district, which had 50,000 students, changed the dress code so that it was no longer acceptable to say that girls were a distraction to boys based on that. that they wore. The dress code also “is more flexible in what can be worn.”

The pendulum of school dress codes has swung in a conservative direction, one that aims to control how girls present themselves in the world.

While it is normal and generally expected for schools to have their own dress code for students, it is undeniable that the focus is generally on girls' bodies and not boys'. School dress codes are also unnecessary punish black girls and girls of coloras well as LGBTQ+ students who do not adhere to binary gender norms.

Pearlman's successful advocacy to defend her daughter and all students shows how biased these school dress code violations truly are, as they are often directed at young girls whose dress “distracts” young boys.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)school dress codes may “reflect the sexist and harmful view that girls' bodies are inherently vulgar or inappropriate, that boys will be 'distracted' by girls' bodies, and that girls' dress and appearance require more regulations than those of boys.

This was certainly the case on several occasions, with girls being required to “show three centimeters of skin” and wearing a shirt that showed the shoulders, sometimes being forced to apply duct tape to their skin.

Of course, rules are supposed to be enforced, and schools have the right to create dress codes, as long as they aren't explicitly discriminatory.

However, by shifting the focus to what girls wear, educators and administrators are telling girls that there is something “wrong” with their bodies.

So not only does it teach girls to be aware of their bodies, but by monitoring the clothes they wear, they may be missing out on the most important part of school: learning.

By being removed from class or sent home usually in front of their peers, which is humiliating in itself, the lesson instilled in them is that their body is a distraction and they do not deserve to sit in the same class or being given the same level of education, all because someone doesn't like what they're wearing.

Related stories from YourTango:

To go further, in addition to affecting their self-esteem and showing girls that their education is secondary to that of their male classmates, girls' dress codes that “show too much skin” or wear a “too short” skirt puts the blame on the girls. on them.

Educators and administrators are essentially saying, “Girls' bodies are dangerous and harassment is inevitable“.

Photo: Rosie Ann / Pexels

For Pearlman, his letter had an incredible impact. The fact that the school district changed the dress code is a testament to the power of people to create grassroots change, change that was well-warranted.

But for other schools to adjust or remove their own dress codes that unfairly target girls, it is essential to treat all students equally. In addition, administrations may take time to become aware of potential biasesof a culture that “reinforces disparate treatment of the sexes” that “may have unconsciously affected” the way people are treated.

Until then, let's hope mothers like Pearlman continue to fight injustice.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, celebrities and pop culture, relationships and self-help, and parenting and career.