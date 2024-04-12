Connect with us

Fashion

School changes dress code after mom writes letter asking principal to take daughter shopping

School changes dress code after mom writes letter asking principal to take daughter shopping

 


When parents send their kids back to school each year, they make sure they have the essentials: plenty of school supplies, a new backpack, and, of course, new clothes for the year ahead . But sometimes the clothes parents spend money on can cause conflict among school staff.

This is exactly what happened to one mother in 2017. However, her situation is common among students, especially young girls.

A mother wrote a letter to the principal of her daughter's school to denounce the unfair dress code.

In 2017, Catherine Pearlman, a licensed therapist, family coach, author and mom, grew tired of the restrictive dress code at her daughter's school and had a creative approach that led to much-needed changes.

The self-proclaimed “dress code sick” mom demanded that the middle school principal, who had reported her daughter for dress code violations, take her daughter shopping. She did this by writing an open letter to the principal who reported a violation of my daughter's dress code after her daughter was sent home for the second day in a row because she was dressed inappropriately for the school.

RELATED: Student Receives Email From Her Professor Saying Her Short Skirt Might Encourage Others To “Fantasy” About Her

Pearlman's daughter was forced to change into a pair of large mesh shorts that were worn by God only knows who and potentially never washed.

After her daughter was sent home for the second time, Pearlman's letter asked the principal to reward you for treating my daughter with such care. I cordially invite you to take my daughter shopping. She said her daughter was 57 and 13 years old. Built more like her father, she has exceptionally long legs and arms, giving key instructions on how to go shopping to her teenage daughter.

“She doesn't like anything pink, purple or frilly. She won't wear pants because she gets hot easily. She absolutely won't wear a dress either. No clothing can have a visible logo because for her , it’s not cool,” she explained. Pearlman also noted that her daughter has very long fingers, which seems to make it impossible to find shorts that won't get her sent to the principal's office (on the bright side, the piano teacher says those fingers are an asset).

In explaining to the manager how to handle the proposed shopping trip, Pearlman advised remembering that you will need to find something in stores that also meets your dress code requirements.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.yourtango.com/self/school-changes-dress-code-after-mom-writes-letter-principal

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: