The Best Influencer-Approved Fashion Mom Styles

With the power of social media, it's no surprise that fashion shows and historical couturiers are no longer the only ones predicting what's cool, trendy and chic. Influencers on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have helped influence public opinion on what we should/can wear (whether we realize it or not). This Mother's Day, treat your loved ones to some style by taking inspiration from these chic brands approved by social media influencers (mama).

Fulya lkmen Atay, is the Turkish founder and creator of F.ILKK. She acquired her knowledge at the Istituto Marangoni (Milan Fashion Institute) and honed her skills as a textile expert, checking fabrics for performance and quality. It was these ideas that gave him the confidence to found his eponymous line in 2018 focused on contemporary clothing. Our commitment is to achieve the perfect fusion between everyday comfort and couture-inspired details, explains Atay. This includes the use of rich colors, textiles and thoughtful craftsmanship for each piece. Mom fashion influencers such as Sarah Corbett-Winder are big fans with selections that include their mint green oversized jacket with matching cutout pants. Shop the entire collection HERE.

Inspired by her environmentalist sister, Marbl founder Kamila Zhaxylykova developed a heightened awareness of the pressing environmental issues we face today and channeled it into her clothing brand whose foundations are built on sustainability. Currently, 70% of Marbl fabrics come from natural, organic, regenerated or recycled fibers, with an ambitious goal of reaching 90% sustainability by 2024, says Zhoxylykova. Based in Dubai, the brand also sources eco-friendly materials such as silk, linen and cotton. Additionally, they only produce made-to-order clothing to reduce waste and/or use leftover fabric to make accessories. Mom fashion influencers like Janni Delr and Whitney Port-Rosenman love and support the brand with selections that include their '90s-inspired mermaid dress; and ruffled bell sleeve top with drawstring chiffon pants. Shop the entire collection HERE.

Founded in 2015 and based in Australia, Outcast immediately earned the adoration of celebrities and influencers such as Charli Damelio, Alix Earle and Avani Gregg thanks to the brand's no-holds-barred sexy silhouettes and boundary-pushing designs. Outcast resonates with people because we are more than just a brand; we are a movement. We empower women to express themselves without fear and have, in turn, created a community where authenticity and rebellion are celebrated,” says Paris Marchant, founder and creative director of Outcast. selling bikinis to friends from a one-bedroom apartment, the brand has since become an internationally recognized authority on beauty, led by a team of all-female designers, such as Audrina Patridge, who support and wear the brand. Top picks include their alluring Blaze jumpsuit with lace details, a corset-style waist with layered bands and a silver O-ring and a bodycon Dionne maxi dress with a lace bust. Shop the entire collection HERE.

LilySilk aims to inspire people to live a more sustainable lifestyle and their clothing, bedding and accessories help to achieve this. We make products from the finest natural fibers and are committed to zero waste. The silk in the collection comes from mulberry trees, which require less water than cotton to grow, the brand explains. Additionally, LilySilk sources the finest 6A grade silk from China – the producer of the world's finest silk and A grade cashmere from Inner Mongolia. The items are made from natural fibers rather than synthetic (which are made from fossil fuels, making production much more energy-intensive), the company adds. LilySilk has also partnered with TerraCycle on a recycling program. Through this partnership, we offer a free and convenient way to recycle non-donable silk and cashmere products, including bedding, women's/men's clothing and sleepwear. With all these efforts, it's no wonder the brand has amassed a huge following, which includes influencer/celebrity moms like Haley Duff, Christine Chiu, Olivia Munn, Gigi Hadid, and many more. Top picks include this 22 Momme silk dress; and Amalfi striped silk shirt. Shop the entire collection HERE.

This East Coast-based vintage-inspired brand just celebrated its 5th anniversary thanks to its appeal in offering an effortless cool-girl aesthetic. Our collection resonates with our community of influencers and their followers, featuring styles designed for every phase of life, from everyday essentials to summer getaways to special occasions like engagements, motherhood and more. Moreover. It's a privilege to see our pieces chosen for milestones including proposals, graduations and baby showers, as well as in the everyday joys of motherhood and being a woman, says Dacey Trotta, founder of Rumored. The brand is designed in collaboration with its team in New York and its design director based in Los Angeles, consistently creating coveted wardrobe staples that you will cherish and wear for years to come. The brand's mom influencers include Summer Rachel Warren, Lovisa Wallin and Negin Mirsalehi. Best looks include their Crossroads lace maxi dress; Twiggy tweed mini dress; and cozy hand-knitted Nonna sweater. Shop the entire collection HERE.

Veronica Beard was founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard. What started as a series of Dickey jackets in 2010 has now grown into a lifestyle collection of cool classics that speak to today's multi-faceted, multi-tasking woman, the duo explains. To honor their commitment to empowering their community, they launched the #GBVIVESBACK philanthropic program in 2015: it involves partnering with causes that support women, children and families. Ultimately, our motto is: Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good. they explain. Today, people continue to be captivated by their clothing line and celebrities/influencers like Julia Beroizheimer and Paola Alberdi are no exception, with the co-founders explaining why: We love designing the pieces you live in. your life. Whether you're getting up and out, heading to a meeting, or getting dressed for a special event, we believe our greatest advantage is that we are women creating for women everywhere,” they explain. Fashionable cuts include their best-selling Miller Dickey jacket with decorative buttons and a summer-ready Mick silk maxi dress. Shop the entire collection HERE.

Celebrity moms/influencers like Kylie Jenner and Kali Uchis love this brand for its whispers of nostalgia and familial warmth. Using soft pastels and natural colors, the brand's collection always embodies tranquility and comfort. I built My Mum Made It out of true passion and motivation to create cool styles that I wanted to wear myself and hadn't seen before. I think having managed to be authentic and innovative in our style, influencers and fashion enthusiasts saw it and wanted to adapt it to their own style. People are always keen to be part of an exciting new idea that sparks inspiration, says founder Nyree Leckenby. Their creations mix contemporary trends and classic silhouettes. We offer a versatile and stylish wardrobe for people who appreciate the sentimental touch of family love in their fashion choices, the company explains. Plus, the brand prides itself on being sustainable: we only use fair trade organic and recycled materials that can complement your wardrobe without harming our bodies or our planet. On-trend selections include their frilly linen-blend tank dress; and dark denim corset top with matching midi skirt. Shop the entire collection HERE.

The brand always knows how to combine its signature rock'n'roll aesthetic with a fresh and modern look, reflecting the spirit of the times. Zadig & Voltaire is the brand you look for when you want an outfit with just the right amount of boldness and confidence. When you wear a piece from the brand, you feel the most special and attract the attention of everyone in the room. Zadig & Voltaire attracts shoppers who have strong self-esteem and aren't afraid of their fashion choices, offers CEO Kristen Sosa. It's no wonder the brand continues to appeal to everyone (including influencers), like model, mom, and influencer Nara Aziza, for its ability to evolve and stay current, while still offering an overall feeling of classic and sophisticated feel. Recommended looks include their Rayonna Satin dress; and their oversized Vaena wool blazer. Shop the entire collection HERE.