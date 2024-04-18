Sports
Best college football transfer portal available: The 10 best players to watch this spring
The 2023-2024 transfer portal cycle is on track to set another record, with 2,100 scholarship football players already in the portal at the FBS level. Nearly 1,400 people have announced their commitments so far as we enter the fortnight spring transfer window, April 16-30.
Which big names should you know before the portal deadline? In an effort to help you keep track of who's going where and what top transfers are still on the market, The Athletics ranks the best available players in the portal.
Transfers are ranked based on their experience, production, potential, interest they generate and feedback from coaches across the country. This is a fluid list that will be constantly updated as players make decisions, so be sure to keep it bookmarked.
GO DEEPER
The key takeaways from day 1 of CFB's spring transfer portal
1. RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State: Martinez emerged as one of college football's top young backs in 2022, earning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-America honors after rushing for 982 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound rusher from Texas was even better as a sophomore, ranking second in the Pac-12 in rushing with 1,185 yards and nine scores and once again earning all-conference honors from the first team.
Martinez is now looking for a new home where he can prove he is one of the best running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. He plans to visit Miami, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Arizona and would have an immediate impact for each of them.
2.DT Damonic Williams, TCU: The former California three-star emerged as one of the Big 12's best young defensive tackles in his two seasons in Fort Worth. He started all 15 games up front as a true freshman for a Horned Frogs team that played for a national title in 2022 and earned Freshman All-America honors, then started every game his sophomore year to earn honorable mention All-Big receive. 12 recognition. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and there will be many Power 5 prospects vying for him. Oklahoma is expected to get the first call in this recruitment.
3. CB Tacario Davis, Arizona: This is a situation we haven't really seen in the portal age. Davis put his name in the transfer portal in late January following the coaching change in Arizona, but stayed and is going through spring training with the team. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound corner led the Pac-12 with 15 pass breakups in his first season as a starter and earned AP all-conference recognition.
Davis says he's stuck around to see how things go with his new coaches, but he hasn't officially withdrawn from the portal yet. Until he makes that move, other schools can continue to recruit him. This is an overnight deal, and it will be interesting to see if the Wildcats can keep him.
Free, daily sports updates straight to your inbox. To register
Free, daily sports updates straight to your inbox. To register
To buy
4. D.B Jacoby Mathews, Texas A&M: The former top-50 recruit out of Louisiana was the No. 2 safety prospect in the 2022 class and one of the many gems of the Aggies' loaded No. 1 class. Mathews entered the starting lineup as a sophomore and recorded 42 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound defenseman decided to transfer in February and is now officially on the market for his final two seasons of eligibility. Oregon is a school to watch in this race.
5. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State: The Big Tens with the most experience returning wides hit the market. Lambert-Smith started 38 games during his four years with the Nittany Lions and emerged as the clear No. 1 target for quarterback Drew Allar in 2023, finishing with 53 catches for 673 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 184-pound senior has one season of eligibility remaining and is looking to solidify his NFL Draft position elsewhere, with many Power 5 schools vying for his services.
6. OL Jason Zandamela, USC: The 6-foot-4, 306-pound center was one of the highest-ranked members of the Trojans 2024 recruiting class, with multiple services rating him as the No. 1 interior line in the country. Zandamela, who was born in Mozambique and played at Clearwater Academy International in Florida, enrolled early at USC but now wants to move closer to home. Miami, Florida and Georgia are reportedly in the mix.
7. DT CJ West, Kent State: The 6-foot-1, 315-pound senior developed into a three-year starter for the Flashes, with 110 tackles, 59 pressures, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his career. West was named the top defensive tackle in the MAC last season according to Pro Football Focus and received third-team All-MAC honors from the league's coaches. He became one of the most popular players in the portal as soon as he walked in, with LSU, Miami and Texas A&M on a long list of Power 5 offers.
8. OL Marcus Bryant, SMU: The 6-foot-1, 318-pound left tackle developed into a 30-game starter for the Mustangs during his four years in the program and was a first-team All-AAC selection for the league's 2023 champions. Bryant has one season left of eligibility and intriguing upside for those looking for a plug-and-play starter with more than 2,300 career snaps. Washington, Mississippi State and TCU are among the teams competing.
9. OL Branson Hickman, SMU: Hickman was a three-year starter at center for SMU who earned second-team All-AAC honors last year and finished as the nation's fourth-best starting center by PFF rating. The 6-foot-4, 294-pound senior has two seasons of eligibility remaining and has taken official visits to TCU and Arkansas.
10. DE Dayon Hayes, Pitt: After leading the Panthers with 10.5 tackles for loss in his first season as a starter, Hayes is looking to continue for his final season of eligibility. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge defender recorded 45 tackles, 44 pressures, four sacks and four pass breakups in 2023, but told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he switched because he didn't believe Pitt could win now. Can he find a contender who will give him a chance to start and shine? USC and Colorado are expected to get his first visits.
(Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/5423135/2024/04/17/college-football-transfer-portal-spring-rankings/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A strong earthquake strikes Japan, injuring 9 people with minor injuries
- Cruise extends brand association with Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor
- Best college football transfer portal available: The 10 best players to watch this spring
- The Best Influencer-Approved Fashion Mom Styles
- Entries for the Insurance Times Tech and Innovation Awards are now open!
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their meeting
- ACOG recommends obstetricians and gynecologists to strengthen syphilis screening during pregnancy
- Europe expects two things from China. This might not go far for any of them.
- Trump uses trial break to lament Kimmel's month-old Oscars
- No Modi magic: BJP's bold demands clash with Kerala's political realities
- Erdogan to host Hamas leader for talks as Mideast crisis deepens
- To expand the US Navy fleet, we must contract