Men's Clothing for Spring: Shop Bonobos Pants, Shirts, Shorts and More

There's no better time than spring to revamp your wardrobe and add new pieces to your wardrobe. For men looking for casual, breezy styles, Bonobos offers the everyday essentials and stylish pieces you'll need to elevate your look.

As one of the best places to buy men's clothing online, Bonobos is highly regarded for its sophisticated men's clothing that's built to last, including chinos, shorts, dress shirts and blazers. Keep reading to find the eight best-selling styles at Bonobos.

1. Stretch washed chinos 2.0

Stretch washed chinos 2.0 These new and improved chinos feature four-way stretch for ease of movement.

The Chino 2.0 is one of Bonobos' best-sellers, and the Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 is an updated version of the popular style. The pants have been improved for smart performance and maximum versatility. It's made from wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking four-stretch cotton for easy movement.

They also feature the iconic Chino 2.0 curved waistband, contrast pocket linings and a zipped pocket to secure wallet, keys and other small essentials. The pants are available in over a dozen colors in sizes 28-46.

2. Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt

Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt Add style to your business casual outfit with this fun printed button-up.

Every man needs a casual yet sophisticated button-down shirt like the Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt. It features custom printed fabric with over 30 unique colors and patterns and stretchy fabric that provides supreme comfort. The shirt is available in sizes XS to XXL in tailored, slim, regular and athletic fit options. Its length can also be customized to your liking to ensure a perfect fit.

3. Premium 4-way stretch jeans

Premium 4-way stretch jeans These durable jeans are designed with comfort in mind.

A pair of durable, high-quality jeans like the Premium 4-Way Stretch Jean should be in everyone's closet. They're made from soft, durable stretch denim for optimal comfort and feature an iconic curved waistband for an optimal fit. They come in sizes 28 to 46 in tailored, slim, regular, and athletic fit options, and you can find them in ten colors.

4. Jetsetter Wool Blazer

Jetsetter wool blazer This wool blazer has a slim fit and comfortable stretch.

A tailored blazer like the Jetsetter Wool Blazer is a must-have for any casual business event. It is perfectly fitted and slightly stretchy for added comfort. It's made almost entirely from durable wool and features modern notch lapels, a double-button placket and buttoned cuffs. It even has an interior passport pocket for easy travel. You can find the blazer in six colors in sizes 36S to 48L in Slim, Athletic and Standard fit.

5. Hudson Polo Sweater

Hudson polo sweater This knit polo shirt is made of linen yarn perfect for all seasons.

The Hudson Sweater Polo is a stylish polo shirt intended for all four seasons. This best-seller has a retro-inspired knitted design and is made entirely from ultra-light, breathable linen yarn. It features textured stitching that is the perfect blend of casual and elegant, plus a zigzag stitch detail on the collar that adds an eye-catching touch. The polo shirt is available in 15 colors in sizes XS to XXL.

6. Chino shorts 2.0

Chino shorts 2.0 These updated chino shorts are perfect for everyday wear during the warmer months.

The Chino Short 2.0 is another Bonobos fan favorite. Updated from the original chinos, the Chino Short 2.0 features non-iron four-way stretch fabric for freedom of movement and comfort. It features the iconic curved waistband that Bonobos chinos are known for, along with a contrast pocket lining and practical buttoned back pockets. The shorts are available in 13 colors in sizes 28 to 46 in Standard, Slim and Athletic fit. You can also choose from 5, 7, and 9 inch length options.

7. Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt

Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt Add a comfortable, high-quality dress shirt to your work wardrobe.

The Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt is an ideal option to wear under a blazer or suit jacket. It features premium stretch fabric cut to provide a perfect fit. It comes in over 20 original prints and patterns and can be customized based on neck size and sleeve length. You can also choose between a semi-spread or Italian collar and a Fitted, Slim, Standard or Athletic fit.

8. Limited Edition Riviera Cabana Shirt

Limited Edition Riviera Cabana Shirt Relax on your next tropical vacation with this island-inspired button-down shirt.

Are you going for a tropical getaway in the coming months? If so, you might want to bag the limited edition Riviera Cabana shirt. It comes in three island-inspired designs, perfect for beach time. This retro-inspired shirt is made for lounging and relaxing at the beach or poolside. You can find this 100% linen shirt in sizes XS to XXL.