Jennifer Lopez's dress is reminiscent of her 'Maid in Manhattan' dream dress





She may always be Jenny From the Block, but sometimes Jennifer Lopez swaps her Bronx-inspired street style for a dose of red carpet glamor. In her latest Instagram postthe Cant Get Enough singer showed off a stunning beige Monique Lhuillier dress, which she wore to the 2024 Hispanic Federations Annual Gala. As she posed for photos, the Golden Globe winner gave serious goddess vibes in an elegant black-tie look constructed by her frequent stylists, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. Her draped dress featured ruched fabric throughout the sweetheart bodice and wrap skirt, which featured a high slit running up one of the legs. As a matching accessory, the neutral-toned ensemble included a floor-brushing cape pinned to the front. For accessories, J.Lo donned a diamond torque necklace from Messika that featured teardrop-shaped stones pointing toward the singer's neck, like teeth. Mirroring the necklace, Lopez wore light pink diamond drop earrings, which featured pointed silver casings that partly wrapped around the stones, adding another sharp touch to the overall look. In one photo, a large, thick ring was also visible on the star's finger. On the beauty side, the The scammers The star brought glitz to Old Hollywood with a busted wavy hairstyle that was parted to the side, courtesy of hairstylist Danielle Priano. Meanwhile, to match her blush-hued earrings, Lopez's makeup artist Scott Barnes gave her a pink lip and light pink eyeshadow, and she also sported blush pink nails by Elle Gerstein. Fans who have followed J.Lo throughout her career might see similarities between this look and the dress she wears during the memorable kiss scene in her 2002 romantic comedy. Made in Manhattan. Even though the dress in the film didn't have a cape, it featured a similar silhouette and the nude pink color wasn't too far off from the shade of this Lhuillier model. Even Lopez's necklaces share similarities. James Devaney//Getty Images Joel is the editorial and social media assistant for HarpersBAZAAR.com, where he covers all things celebrity news. When he steps away from the keyboard, you can probably find him singing out of tune at concerts, rummaging through thrift stores for loud wardrobe items, or browsing bookstores for the next big thing gay romance novel.

