Louisville teacher takes on 100-day clothing challenge





LOUISVILLE, Ky. Inspired by a social media trend, a Louisville teacher is making the brave decision to wear the same outfit for 100 days straight. What do you want to know Spanish teacher Marie Griffin recently completed the 100 Day Dress Challenge, wearing the same long-sleeved black dress for 100 days straight.

The goal of the 100 Day Clothing Challenge is to simplify your life, focus on what matters, and realize that clothes don't define you.

After the 100th day, Griffin conducted a survey of her students and found that only 25% of them noticed that she was wearing the same dress and 75% did not notice. The Wool& company has enabled more than 7,000 people to take up the challenge Marie Griffin, a Spanish teacher at Sacred Heart Academy, is known for her creativity and willingness to always try something new. And that didn't change during the pandemic when she saw the 100 day clothing challenge on social media, which invites participants to declutter and simplify their lives. I thought it might be fun. Like, I could do that. And so, I went through and I had a lot of really interesting options. And I chose a black dress with long sleeves, Griffin explained. Taking a photo every day in this dress, Griffin says, has become an interesting challenge. My students saw me every day of the work week. And so at the end, I gave them a survey. 25 percent of my students said they noticed I was wearing the same dress, and 75 percent of them had no idea, Griffin said. Griffin says this challenge gave him a different perspective and allowed him to think about what's important. Doing this challenge helped me think about how many things I usually buy, how many things do I actually need? Could I spend this time and money on something more worthwhile? Said Griffin And that's the whole point of the 100-day clothing challenge: to simplify your life, focus on what matters, and realize that clothes don't define you. Focusing on the experiences we have together, not just the latest gadget, Griffin explained. Griffin says she hopes others will consider other ways of doing things and see that this challenge is achievable. The company Wool& enabled more than 7,000 people to take up the challenge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/ky/louisville/news/2024/04/19/100-day-dress-challenge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos