Harper Beckham is like beauty queen mom Victoria in 300 dress





Harper Beckham will be a fashion influencer when she's older; We're calling it right now! We've seen Victoria Beckham's daughter wear some really great clothes over the years and even though she's only 12, she already knows what's in style. WATCH: Harper Beckham's Stylish Angel Costume From the pretty Bonpoint dresses she wore as a baby to the black Skims dress she wore earlier this year, her wardrobe is right up there with her fashion icon mom's. © Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian with Victoria Beckham and the chic Harper Speaking of Skims, Kim Kardashian actually shared a snap of Harper this week on her Instagram Stories. Yes really! To celebrate former Spice Girl Victoria's 50th birthday, Kim uploaded a sweet photo of herself, VB and Harper, who looked totally adorable in a stunning pastel blue dress printed with black flowers. We've seen Beckham's youngest child wearing this number before, but never this particular shot. The dress is from the royally loved brand Reformation and is unfortunately a purchase from last season. Sob! It's known as the 'Pennington Blue Lace Trim Floral Print Crepe Midi Dress' and the brand said of the style: 'It's made from a powdery crepe decorated with contrasting florals and has a fitted bodice with lace-trimmed cups. © Getty Harper Beckham looks stunning in white with her brother Cruz and father David Harper has always had a great interest in fashion. In 2019, she was baptized and even helped design her own christening dress! At the time, fashion brand CEO Victoria took to Instagram with a video of a package from children's fashion brand Bonpoint, consisting of sketches and material samples. VB said: “Bonpoint designed Harper's christening dress, they also gave her three fabrics to choose from. I have to say it has been the most incredible experience to be part of – their attention to detail, their The craftsmanship is truly amazing, the attention to detail, the clothes are beautifully made and I can't wait for everyone to see what dress she chooses.” Maybe Harper's future career will be like her mother's! The signs are there, people

