Opposition MPs disappointed by federal budget's progress on red-suit alert system





The federal budget's promise to spend $1.3 million to develop a regional missing persons alert for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people falls far short of what's needed, opposition MPs say Committee on the Status of Women of the House of Commons. The federal government launched consultations last December to create a national “red dress” alert system that would notify the public when an Indigenous woman, girl or two-spirit person goes missing. NDP MP Leah Gazan, who helped lead the consultations, said she was surprised by the budget's commitment, which provides far less money than planned to combat car theft. “The message is very clear: this country cares more about cars than Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people,” Gazan said. The budget proposes spending $1.3 million over three years to co-develop a regional emergency notification system with Indigenous partners as part of the first phase of the project. Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree suggested the alert could be tested in certain regions of the country, such as Regina or Vancouver. He told the committee he expected a national system would eventually be developed, but it would take time. “It’s frustrating in the sense of how long it takes to move forward,” Anandasangaree said. Winnipeg Center NDP MP Leah Gazan is urging the federal government to speed up work on a red-suit alert system. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) The Committee on the Status of Women is unanimous, across all parties, in favor of a red dress alert system. MPs from the Bloc Qubcois, NDP and Conservatives pressed Anandasangaree and other federal officials Thursday evening to accelerate progress. Conservative MP Dominique Vien questioned whether the federal government had the political will to get the job done. “What are you waiting for to move forward?” » said Vien. Details still need to be resolved, according to the minister While there is consensus among provinces and territories in favor of a red-suit alert system, Anandasangaree said some details still need to be worked out, including criteria and monitoring. He said one of the biggest obstacles is that law enforcement is the primary provider of most public alert systems. “The challenge that I face and the resistance that I encounter from many local indigenous women's organizations and women who have been working in this area for many, many years is an endemic distrust of the police,” he said. said Anandasangaree. He said trust must be restored. Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the federal government would launch a regional red dress alert system before creating a national version. (Spencer Colby/Canadian Press) Anandasangare said he could not provide a timetable for the alert system but would work with Gazan to develop one. “As a committee we must ensure that the government makes this red dress scare a top priority,” said Conservative MP Anna Roberts. Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Valerie Gideon said the government must take the time to engage with Indigenous communities because they are not homogeneous and have divergent views on how a system should work. alert. “In my experience, when the federal government rushes to impose a solution on Indigenous people, it doesn't work,” Gideon said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/federal-budget-red-dress-alert-commitment-1.7178174 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos