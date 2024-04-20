NSF awards $1 million to CQE-led coalition to strengthen quantum technology in Midwest





insider brief

A Chicago Quantum Exchange-led coalition has been awarded a $1 million National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engine (NSF Engine) Development Award. The project aims to deepen partnerships and strengthen workforce and economic development plans for Chicagoland's growing quantum ecosystem. This award is part of the first-ever NSF Engine Competition of 2022, a program established by CHIPS and Science Act.

A coalition led by the Chicago Quantum Exchange will receive a $1 million National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engine (NSF Engine) Development Award to deepen partnerships and strengthen workforce and economic development plans for Chicagoland's growing quantum ecosystem. was awarded.

The NSF Engine Development Award: Advancing Quantum Technology in the Midwest (effective April 15) aims to translate laboratory research into real-world applications and train workers for fast-growing companies. used by multisectoral coalitions to build data-driven strategies. quantum economy. Quantum technology, which harnesses the unusual properties of nature's smallest scales, is poised to transform society by enabling unhackable communications, secure financial transactions, accelerated drug discovery, optimized supply chains, and more. I'm arranging it.

The Chicago region is already an important hub for quantum technology development that will greatly enhance the economy and national security, said David Orshalom, the Liu Family Professor of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. . Principal investigator on CQE and NSF engine projects. But achieving these goals will require scaling up commercialization efforts, getting the right support, and creating a workforce large enough to meet the growing demand gap that a deeply engaged ecosystem is better suited to address. Must be built. His NSF Engine Award recognizes our region's leadership in this field and is another important step toward a quantum future.

The $1 million NSF Engine Development Award is the first-ever NSF Engine Development Award, a program established by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 to ensure the United States remains globally competitive in key technology areas. Part of the engine competition.

The award follows the region's designation as a U.S. Tech Hub for Quantum Technologies, announced in October by the White House and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA). As part of the Tech Hubs program, another CQE-led coalition is vying for up to $70 million for projects aimed at developing quantum technology solutions that address pressing societal challenges by accelerating industry adoption. Masu.

Both the EDA designation and the NSF award reflect the region's position as a major player in advancing U.S. leadership in the quantum field, with universities, industry leaders, national research institutions, state and local governments, and CQE. is facilitated by collaboration between economic and workforce development nonprofit partnerships. It has served as a catalyst.

CQE is based at the University of Chicago, led by the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Northwestern University, and includes more than 40 corporate, international, and nonprofit organizations. is participating. , and regional partners. All her CQE members and many of their partners, along with government, university and other stakeholders, are part of the NSF Engine project. Many are also members of The Bloch Quantum, a group that competes for funding for Tech Hubs.

Already receiving millions of dollars in corporate and government investment, the Chicago region boasts world-leading experts in quantum information science, a widely distributed industrial base, and a vibrant startup culture that includes the nation's first quantum technologies. is headquartered. Infrastructure that includes startup accelerators, four of the ten National Quantum Initiative Act research centers, and one of the nation's longest quantum networks. In a recent show of support, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker asked state lawmakers to provide $500 million for quantum technology in the fiscal year 2025 budget proposal.

For more information about the NSF Engines Program, visit https://new.nsf.gov/funding/initiatives/regional-innovation-engines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/04/19/nsf-awards-1-million-to-cqe-led-coalition-to-strengthen-quantum-tech-in-the-midwest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos