Longwood wins Game One against Gardner Webb 10-4





Next game: at Gardner-Webb 20/04/2024 | 3:00 PM April 20 (Sat) / 3pm bee Gardner-Webb History BOILING FEATHERS, NC. – Longwood exploded for five runs in the top of the first inning on Friday night, helping win game one against Gardner Webb. The Lancers (18-21, 5-8 Big South) scored 10 runs on 11 hits to rally past the Bulldogs (13-24, 3-10 Big South) in game one of the weekend series 10-4. Sean Gibbons came on in the second inning and threw an excellent game. He pitched six innings and struck out seven to help Longwood win the first game. TOP PERFORMERS:

Sean Gibbons : 6.0 IP, 7 SO, 1 ER

Corbin McCloud : 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 R

Nathan Lancianese : 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2RBI HOW IT HAPPENED: In the top of the first inning, Longwood scored five runs on four hits, jumping out to a big lead. Tanner Thomas , Jared Glinski And Juice Tobin they all drove in runs to help Longwood get off to a hot start. Guillermo García Jr. got the start for Longwood and worked a quick bottom half of the first to get the Longwood bats back at the plate. After Garcia Jr. got into trouble in the second inning, Sean Gibbons came into play. Gibbons was fantastic for the Lancers in his performance. He came on and stranded one runner in the second, as Gardner Webb brought the game within two. Gardner Webb cut the lead to one in the bottom of the third inning on a solo shot courtesy of Peter Capobianco. From there, Gibbons shut down the Bulldogs. Gibbons worked 1-2-3 innings in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth to keep the game at a 5-4 Lancer lead. In the seventh, Longwood extended its lead. Nathan Lancianese started with a double and two batters later, Hayden Harris overturned a ground rule double himself to add some insurance. Longwood's lead grew to 7-4 when a run-down occurred at third base. Blagen path made a quick move on the catcher and was ruled safely to the plate. Gibbons worked a fast bottom of the seventh inning, and Longwood came back to bat in the eighth with a 7-4 lead. The Lancers did all their damage in the eighth with two outs. Juice Tobin ripped his second hit of the day over the left fielder's head, and Corbin McCloud later drove him into a batter. Nathan Lancianese McCloud brought in three pitches later when he blasted his first home run of the season into the left field trees. When the damage was done, Longwood had increased the lead to 10-4. Andreas Potojecki came in the ninth and closed the door, giving Longwood the game one win, Sean Gibbons (1-1) earned the win for Longwood while Noah Arnett (0-2) took the loss. WHAT THEY SAID: “Big win for our guys today. Winning on Friday night is always a big win to set yourself up for the rest of the weekend.” Head coach Chad Oxendine declared. “ Sean Gibbons was great for us today. He worked well on multiple pitches and was able to keep them off balance at the plate. I am very proud of him and happy with what he was able to do for us today.” COMMENTS:

Nathan Lancianese hit his first career division one home run on Friday afternoon. NEXT ONE: Longwood and Gardner Webb continue their series on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2024/4/19/baseball-longwood-takes-game-one-over-gardner-webb.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos