



The Department of State designates four entities pursuant to section 1(a)(ii) of Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. These entities have contributed missile-applicable elements to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program.

The Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant has been working to supply special vehicle chassis to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program. Such chassis are used as ballistic missile launch aid equipment by Pakistan's National Development Complex (NDC), responsible for the development of Category I ballistic missiles of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Xian Longde Technology Development Company Limited, based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), has supplied missile-related equipment, including a filament winding machine, to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program which we believe was intended to the NDC. Filament winding machines can be used to produce rocket motor casings. PRC-based Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd has supplied missile-related equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program, including stir welding equipment (which the United States says can be used to manufacture propellant tanks used in space launch vehicles), and a linear accelerator system (which the United States says can be used for inspection of solid rocket motors). Tianjin Creatives' purchases were likely intended for the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which develops and produces Pakistan's Category I MTCR ballistic missiles. Granpect Company Limited, based in the PRC, worked with Pakistani company SUPARCO to provide equipment to test large diameter rocket engines. Additionally, Granpect Co. Ltd. also worked on providing equipment for testing large diameter rocket engines to Pakistan's NDC. Implications of sanctions

As a result of today's action, and pursuant to EO 13382, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are within the United States or in the possession or control of American persons are stranded and must be reported to the Department of Foreign Affairs. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Additionally, all persons or entities that hold, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more ownership by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt.

These prohibitions include making any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any blocked person and receiving any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services from such a person. Additionally, entry of designated individuals into the United States is suspended pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 8693.

The power and integrity of the U.S. government's sanctions stem not only from the U.S. government's ability to designate and add individuals to the panel.

List of Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN), but also its desire to remove people from the SDN list in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior.

Petitions for delisting from the SDN list can be sent to: [email protected]. Petitioners may also refer to the Department of States' Expungement Guidance Page.

