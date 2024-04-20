The United States agrees to withdraw its troops from Niger





04/19: CBS Morning News 8:00 p.m.

The United States has agreed to withdraw its forces from the West African country of Niger, an official confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

A State Department official told CBS News in a statement that in a meeting Friday, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Nigerian Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine “committed today to begin conversations in Niamey to begin planning an orderly and responsible withdrawal of American troops from Niger. “.

The two officials “affirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship and agreed to continue their collaboration in areas of common interest,” the statement said.

There are approximately 1,000 American troops in Niger.

Niger has played a central role in U.S. military operations in Africa's Sahel region, and Washington is concerned about the spread of jihadist violence where local groups have pledged allegiance to al-Qaida and Islamic State groups.

Young boys gather on top of a car while flying flags of Niger, Burkina Faso and Russia during a demonstration for the immediate departure of US soldiers deployed in northern Niger on April 13, 2024. Thousands of people demonstrated in Niamey, the capital of Niger, to demand the immediate departure of American soldiers. AFP via Getty Images

Niger hosts a major U.S. air base in the city of Agadez, about 550 miles from the capital Niamey, and uses it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations. The United States has also invested hundreds of millions of dollars in training Niger's military since it began operations there in 2013.

But relations have deteriorated between Niger and Western countries since mutinous soldiers overthrew the country's democratically elected president last July. The Nigerien junta has since asked French forces to leave and turned to Russia for security. Earlier this month, Russian military trainers arrived to reinforce the country's air defenses and with Russian equipment to train Nigeriens in their use.

In October, Washington officially called the military takeover a coup, triggering U.S. laws limiting the military support and aid it can provide to Niger. In March, a U.S. delegation visited Niger to hold high-level discussions to explore whether it was possible to reach an agreement that respected the concerns of both sides, a government official told the AP. Department of State.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-agrees-withdraw-troops-niger/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos