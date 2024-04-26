New EU regulations target Shein's fashion counterfeiting problem





The fast fashion company said it has more than 45 million average monthly users in the EU, earning it Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) designation. The label applies to the largest technology companies such as Amazon, AliExpress, Meta and TikTok and requires them to comply with rules regarding content moderation as well as user privacy and security. In February, the European Commission adopted more general rules that apply to all but the smallest platforms.

The European Commission specifically noted new requirements for Shein regarding illegal products on its site. The company will have four months to submit a risk assessment report and must introduce mitigation measures against the listing and sale of counterfeit products, unsafe products and items that infringe intellectual property rights.

Shein, which sells its own products and serves as a marketplace for third-party sellers, has been plagued by accusations of counterfeiting and copyright infringement. Artists accused Shein of steal their labor to create productsand brands like Oakley and Ralph Lauren continued Shein for violation of their intellectual property rights.

In response to a request for comment, Shein ordered The edge has A declaration by Leonard Lin, global head of public affairs, saying in part that the company shares[s] The Commission's ambition is to ensure that EU consumers can shop online with peace of mind, and we are determined to play our part.

Additional DSA requirements around transparency reporting and audits could give the public insight into Shein's business that we haven't gotten before. In addition to allegations of counterfeit or counterfeit products on the platform, Shein's supply chain has come under scrutiny, largely around the working conditions of the people making the $15 dresses and t-shirts. $3 shirts. Reports found that workers were subjected to illegally long hours and other labor law violations, and A Bloomberg investigation revealed that the cotton used for some Shein products has ties to the Xinjiang region of China, where US officials say forced labor of Uyghurs is ongoing. Shein said that only a small percentage of its cotton comes from Xinjiang or other unapproved locations.

