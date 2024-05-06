2024 British Open Pool Championship Draw





The draw has been made for the 2024 UK Open Pool Championship, which will be held from 7 to 12 May at the Telford International Center in Telford, England. Tickets are available from 20 people and 256 players will compete for a prize of $200,000.

New Scottish Open champion Duong Quoc Hoang kicks things off and begins his bid to win the UK Open against Britain's Spencer Oliver. Six-time World Pool Masters champion Ralph Souquet meets German Holger Vier, while football icon Troy Deeney takes on last year's Spanish Open finalist Marc Bijsterbosch in his first Nineball tournament. Rising star Riku Rompannen takes on Norway's Ronny Oldervik, World Pool Masters takes on Norway's Ronny Oldervik. Snooker Tours duo Stuart Bingham and Gary Wilson take on Frazer Patrick and Mubarak Al-Wahaibi. Pia Filler's return to the British Open, the first female professional pool player on the World Nine Ball Tour, will add to her excitement as she faces Thailand's Preecha Boonmoung.

Live rack-by-rack scoring can be found throughout the event at www.matchroompool.com.

From Tuesday, May 7 to Friday, May 10, fans can enjoy the action globally through two table streams on the Matchroom Pool Facebook and YouTube pages as well as Matchroom.Live.

Day 1 streaming matches are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Table 1 Matchroom Pool YouTube/ Matchroom.Live

Match 1: Johan Chua (PHI) v Vincent Farke (FRA) 10am

Match 2: Nguyen Anh Tuan (VIE) vs Andrew Finnegan (FRA) 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: Mark Bisterbosch (NED) vs. Troy Deeney (GBR) 1 p.m.

Table 2 Matchroom Multisport YouTube/ Matchroom.Live

Match 1: Duong Quoc Hoang (VIE) vs. Spencer Oliver (GBR) 10 a.m.

Match 2: Coping Han (CTP) vs. Seo-Ah (KOR) 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: Konrad Juszczyszyn (POL) vs. Karl Boyes (GBR) 1 p.m.

Game 4: Pia Filler (GER) vs Chris Watthanawanna (THA) 2:30 p.m.

Afternoon and evening sessions will be confirmed soon.

WATCHThe final two days will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in the US and Brazil, Viaplay in Scandinavia, the Baltics, the Netherlands, Poland and Matchroom. It will be broadcast live in some areas.

Broadcasting station list

Sky UK AMC Network Hungary Dazn – USA and Brazil Fox Sports Australia Nova Czech Republic and Slovakia Sky Network New Zealand Sportcast – Taiwan Sportklub Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia Viaplay Baltic Sea, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Poland, and Iceland VCT Vietnam

