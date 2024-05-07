Fashion
Doja Cat at the Met Gala 2024: dripping t-shirt dress
Doja Cat was dripping in style on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, as she hit fashion's biggest night in a floor-length soaked t-shirt dress.
The Billboard Hot 100 star kept her wet look going with her makeup, with shimmering black mascara flowing artfully down her cheeks as if she had soaked the dress in her own tears. Doja posed on the Met's sprawling red carpet with one arm across her chest and one arm strategically pushing up the skirt of her dress, as the water made the dress see-through.
Before Doja Cat was photographed on the red carpet, she was spotted leaving the hotel Mark with a towel wrapped around his head and body, strappy heels and a diamond necklace. But when she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, her wet look was in full effect, including her tear-soaked makeup. (You can see makeup artist Pat McGrath's magic come to life here.)
The t-shirt dress was designed by VETEMENTS creative director Guram Gvasalia, with whom Doja walked the red carpet on Monday.
In an interview with Entertainment tonight on the red carpet, Doja explained how her look fit into the evening's theme “The Garden of Time.”
“I know people are going to make flowers, but my favorite flower is the most used flower – and that’s cotton,” she said. “I wanted to make a white T-shirt, also because a white T-shirt is timeless. And it was very poetic to choose that. I knew it wasn't going to blend in too much, and I don't really like blending in.
