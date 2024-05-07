Narendra Modi digs at Naveen Patnaik: 'BJD government's expiration date is…' | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday apparently lashed out at his conditional ally Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president, at an election rally in Berhampur on Monday, saying that the expiry date of BJD government is June. The 4th, the day when the results of the legislative elections will be announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Berhampur, Odisha (PTI) Follow live updates from the 2024 elections Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! “Odisha needs a CM who understands Odia language and culture,” Narendra Modi said at the rally, his first in Odisha. “The BJP will form a two-engine government here after the elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024,” Modi said, according to a Press Trust of India report. Referring to Patnaik's alleged poor command of the Odia language, Modi said, “A person who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition, can help solve Odia problems at a faster pace… The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously. There are 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha. Read also: Odisha votes: fierce battle between BJP and BJD; Congress struggles with funding shortage The BJD is not currently a member of the National Democratic Alliance, but it has stood with the government in Parliament on laws such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi Services Bill . Modi claimed that Odisha had not benefited from welfare schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as “the BJD government had not implemented them” in the state. The Center gave 10,000 crore under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme in Odisha, but the BJD dispensation could not spend the money properly. “You have given 50 years to the Congress and 25 years to the BJD. Just give five years to the BJP. We will make Odisha the number one state in the country,” Modi said at the rally. Read also: After Ram Lalla's darshan, Modis poll takes place in Ayodhya “I have come here to invite you to the inauguration ceremony of the BJP CM on June 10. On the same day, we will implement the Mantri Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Jan Arogya Yojana which the Naveen Patnaik government resisted. This son of Lord Jagannath will take care of all senior citizens under this scheme,” Modi said. Responding to Modi's claims, senior BJD leader and close aide of Naveen Patnaik VK Pandian said, “Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm on 9 June. »

