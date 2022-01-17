How is he ? Americans weigh in on Biden’s performance





Here’s what else Americans have to say about the work Biden has done so far:

THE TRUMP-TO-BIDEN VOTER

Craig Prichard thinks Donald Trump should be in jail. But he’s far from your typical anti-Trumper: He voted for him in 2016.

But not in 2020. “No sir,” says the 65-year-old self-proclaimed independent from Des Moines, Iowa.

Prichard is still angry at Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, saying he believes the former president instigated it. But it was Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that led Prichard to vote for Biden in 2020.

“Trump wanted to make it look like COVID was going away,” Prichard said. “That was not the way to deal with it.”

Prichard, who for 40 years built farm machinery, worked in construction and finally retired after a stint at a meatpacking plant last year, says Biden is “handling COVID as well as he can” while juggling a number of other issues.

“Biden, you can tell he’s trying to deal with the pandemic, food prices, gas prices, Russia, all at the same time, and he doesn’t seem to care how he looks,” Prichard said. “Because it’s not really good right now for him, even though there are fewer people dying than if Trump was here.”

“Trump, it turns out, only cared about his looks,” Prichard said.

THE TEACHER WHO GIVES BIDEN A ‘C’ GRADE

Kai Uchimura, a high school history teacher who lives in Decatur, Georgia, voted for Biden in 2020. He would give him a “C” grade so far.

Uchimura, 26, describes himself as left-leaning on most issues, despite not being a registered Democrat. He says he supports Biden’s social policy bill which remains stalled in Congress, but thinks Democrats have poorly explained its benefits.

“This Build Back Better plan, it seemed like nobody knew what was in the bill except the cost,” he says.

He also blames Biden for not pushing sooner to end the filibuster in the Senate that requires 60 votes to get most bills through. Last week, for the first time, Biden directly advocated eliminating the filibuster in order to debate and vote on election and voting rights legislation.

“I know when he took office he had this message of trying to unite the country and reach out across the aisle,” Uchimura said. “But I wish he had recognized earlier that this era of bipartisanship seems to be pretty much on thin ice.”

BIDEN VOTER WHO DESCRIBES POLARIZATION

Lynn Manning-John, a school principal at a Native American reservation on the Nevada-Idaho border, is pleased with Biden’s first year in office but fears his presidency has further polarized her community.

At a Walmart in Elko County, Nevada, a farming region that has been a strong supporter of the former president, she overheard customers complaining about how Biden’s agenda has permeated “Trump country.”

“There is just a reluctance to support the current president,” laments this 45-year-old independent voter. “There is a refusal towards everything he proposes, even if it is common sense.” She was particularly pleased with Biden’s appointment of Deb Haaland, a fellow Native American, as Secretary of the Interior.

The superintendent and five of seven members of the Elko County School Board resigned last year amid protests by parent groups opposed to equity and diversity lesson plans in parts of the county off-reservation Duck Valley Indian.

Manning-John views the resignations and parental demands as a consequence of the backlash from Biden’s 2020 victory.

Biden’s election victory is still unreal for many Americans, she says.

“And the absolute revolt that’s happened since goes absolutely straight to the school boards,” she says.

Biden’s voter wary of liberals

Patrick Sweeney voted for Biden but was disappointed the president didn’t push back further on the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“I would like him to claim and define common ground, and be more than ‘this is what the Democratic Party stands for,'” says Sweeney, a 62-year-old retired educator in a suburb of Phoenix who is not affiliated with a political party.

“Much of the conversation seems to be focused on the far left of the Democratic Party and progressive positions,” Sweeney said. “I think he needs to be more front and center to counter that.”

He is happy with the infrastructure bill Biden has signed into law, but wishes he had stopped there instead of pushing a massive increase in spending on social services.

“I was excited about the initial infrastructure plan,” he says. “I think it was long overdue, and I was really happy to see it, and I think it could and should have been a great achievement. Get the bulldozers and shovels rolling and get to work. ” He adds, “The Build Back Better plan, I think there’s too much in there that I don’t see the need for it, or I don’t know if the feds are the solution for it.”

THE TRUMP VOTER WHO IS NOT IMPRESSED

Eric Ollarsaba says Biden’s presidency has been “pretty bad”. But the 33-year-old Trump voter is not surprised.

“It does pretty much exactly what I expected it to do,” says Ollarsaba, a registered freelancer who lives in Phoenix and works at an online car retailer. “He’s a career politician.”

He is disappointed that Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and he was appalled by the US military’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan.

“We will probably depend on other countries for energy, which I could see leading to another conflict, or getting involved in another war,” Ollarsaba said. “I think we still needed an American presence in Afghanistan. No major military operations, but we still need a presence and I think that would make that area – at least for the United States – a little less dangerous.

The United States should not have relied on Taliban cooperation to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan, he said. He fears that ceding influence there will allow terrorist groups to gain a foothold.

THE DEMOCRAT WHO FAVORITE MAYOR PETE

Biden was not Kathleen Paul’s first choice. The 74-year-old retired nurse loved Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic primary.

“I thought Biden was kind of ‘Jokin’ Joe,” Paul says. “He said such off-the-cuff things when (Barack) Obama was president. I thought, ‘Can we really take this guy seriously?'”

It turns out, somewhat to her surprise, that she can.

“I was really impressed with the way he upholds the dignity of office, the way he speaks,” says Paul, a self-described liberal Democrat from Des Moines, Iowa. “I knew he had experience and had been through tragedy. But I didn’t know he could throw the weight of it.”

She credits Biden for following the science in his handling of the pandemic, but criticizes him for his naïve optimism in setting July 4 as the date by which 70% of the country’s eligible population would be vaccinated. This goal was reached months later, but the percentage fell below 70% because younger children were eligible.

She was also upset by the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, saying the administration should have foreseen the end result: “Bombs are going off, people are running on the runways after planes.”

“They made the move, and it wasn’t done well,” she said. “If you’ve been there for 20 years, what’s another six months to get the bandage off a little slower?”

BIDEN VOTER WHO WANTS HE TOOT HIS OWN HORN

Natalie Rawlings, a registered Democrat who voted for Biden, says the president isn’t getting enough credit for things that are going well, like the strong labor market that has made it easier for workers to change jobs.

But she thinks it’s partly her fault.

“I don’t know why he has such a hard time with messaging,” says Rawlings, a 50-year-old Atlanta resident who works for a Fortune 500 company. ?

She also thinks Biden misjudged his ability to cajole his former Senate colleagues into supporting his agenda.

“Biden bit off more than he can chew,” she says. “Maybe if he did things in a more gradual way, but now it would feel like he’s stepping back.”

It’s still early days, but she doubts he’ll be president for two terms.

“I don’t see a clear path for Biden to a second term,” she said.

TRUMP VOTER PLEASANTLY SURPRISED BY SOME BIDEN INITIATIVES

JJ Goicoechea, a cattle rancher from Eureka, Nevada, voted for Trump and plans to vote Republican again, but says he’s been pleasantly surprised by the Biden administration’s farm initiatives, including those tailored to small family farms and ranches like his.

Farms and ranches have received more than $1 billion in relief dollars since Biden took office. The administration worked to fund independent processors after beef plants closed during the pandemic and engaged farmers on climate change, working to get them to offset carbon emissions through tactics like than planting carbon sequestering crops.

But Goicoechea, 47, fears the attempt to tighten regulations and the law on packers and stockyards could have unintended consequences and increase costs in an industry where many ranchers already operate on small margins. . He attributes the inflation to government spending and relief programs the administration helped push through Congress and says it has raised the costs of everything needed to operate a cattle ranch.

“The cost of doing business has almost doubled from last year,” Goicoechea said, citing prices for hay, fuel, fertilizer and tires for pickup trucks and tractors. “I’m a little worried where this is going. We keep asking for help, they give us a little bit of monetary aid, and that drives inflation up.”

THE SOCIAL WORKER WHO RETHINKS HER VOTE

Gina Massiah reluctantly voted for Biden, seeing him as the better of two bad options. But now the 49-year-old social worker isn’t so sure.

“Yeah, there was a lot of division,” the Brooklyn resident says of the Trump era. But with Trump, “you knew what you were getting.”

“Was he a fanatic? He was all of that. None of us are perfect. We all come with things, right? But I think he would have done a lot more if he had been re-elected .” She adds, “I absolutely prefer him over Biden. And woo, that’s a black person saying that, right?”

“It may seem crazy to some people for me to say this,” she said, “but that’s how I feel.”

Massiah, a registered Democrat who doesn’t feel tied to either party, groups Biden with other politicians who make big promises but “forget about you” once they take office.

She is particularly dismayed by the lack of progress on racial issues. While she said many had held out hope because Vice President Kamala Harris is a woman of color, “we keep getting shot by the police. We’re still being targeted when we walk into stores.”

Massiah is exhausted.

“I’m just sick of it. Really sick of it.”

