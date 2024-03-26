Jokowi inaugurates four airports in Palu city





Hammer: President Joko Widodo paid another working visit to Palu, Central Sulawesi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. In this city, he inaugurated the Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, which completed its rehabilitation and reconstruction after the natural disaster of 2018. President Joko Widodo paid another working visit to Palu, Central Sulawesi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. In this city, he inaugurated the Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, which completed its rehabilitation and reconstruction after the natural disaster of 2018. The President acknowledged that the damage suffered by Mutiara Sis Aljufi Airport after the earthquake was quite significant. Where, in addition to the damage to the runway, there was also damage to the terminal. Following this damage, rehabilitation and reconstruction work was carried out. “Thank God, today we are inaugurating Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, Palu,” he explained during his speech before the inauguration on the grounds of Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, Palu. According to Joko Widodo, after natural disasters, we feel the importance of an airport for the mobility of people, logistics and goods. But because of the damage, everything was disrupted. “I still remember very clearly the moment when I wanted to send help, I could not enter, because the Palu airport could not be used,” he said. Joko Widodo explained that Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport in Palu was built with a budget of IDR 567 billion. This amount of funds is intended for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of a runway 2,500 meters long, 45 meters wide and a terminal area of ​​19,000 square meters with a capacity of 3 million people. “This airport can therefore accommodate large aircraft. Apart from that, the terminal also measures 19,476 m2,” he said. With the completion of the rehabilitation and reconstruction works, Joko Widodo hopes to increase the speed of mobility of people and goods to and from Central Sulawesi via the airport. “The rehabilitation and reconstruction are carried out by the Ministry of Transport with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The work process has been carried out since 2020 and will be completed in 2023,” he stressed. Joko Widodo explained that in addition to inaugurating Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport in Palu, he also symbolically inaugurated Banggai Laut Airport, Pohuwato Airport in Gorontalo, Bolaang Mangondow Airport in North Sulawesi and Taman Bung Karno Airport in North Sulawesi. “For Banggai Laut Airport, the budget is IDR 276 billion, Pohuwato Airport IDR 437 billion, Bolaang Mangondow Airport IDR 391 billion, and Taman Bung Karno Airport the budget is IDR 599 billion IDR,” he said. Banggai Laut Airport has a runway length of 1,200 meters and a terminal area of ​​1,400 square meters. Bolaang Mangondow Airport has a runway length of 1,600 meters and a terminal area of ​​900 square meters and Taman Bung Karno Airport has a runway length of 1,400 meters with a terminal area of ​​600 square meters. Typhoon MI/M

