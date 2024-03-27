Corbyn will attack the farce of Johnson's government





JEREMY CORBYN will attack the farce of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration tomorrow as he sets out plans for a radical and hopeful government. At a rally in Northampton, the Labor leader will attack Mr Johnson's desperate regime ahead of the Queens speech on Monday. Parliament was prorogued on Tuesday evening for the second time in two months on the grounds that the government needed to prepare for a Queen's Speech. Mr Johnson said the prorogation was necessary so the government could set a new legislative agenda. However, the move was condemned by Mr Corbyn, who sees it as a way for the Conservatives to promote themselves without political opposition. Describing this attempt as a cynical coup, he told party activists: This government will not present any law to Parliament. He has a majority of minus 45 votes, a 100 percent losing record in the Commons and is seeking a general election that will end the parliamentary session the Queen is about to open. Holding a Queens Speech before an election is a cynical operation. Johnson uses the Queen to broadcast a pre-election political broadcast for the Conservative Party. He is then expected to urge Mr Johnson to take the prospect of a no-deal Brexit off the table and call an immediate general election. Addressing Mr Johnson, Mr Corbyn will say: We can't trust you not to break the law because you have form. We cannot trust you not to use an election campaign period to push our country to the brink of a no-deal abyss that will crash our economy, destroy jobs and industries, cause shortages of medicines and food and will endanger peace in Northern Ireland. Labor will be eager to deliver on its radical manifesto promises, which include a 10-per-hour minimum wage, abolishing NHS prescription charges, scrapping tuition fees, ending homelessness and ban on hydraulic fracturing. Mr Corbyn will say: We may be just weeks away from a Labor government's first royal speech. And in this Queens Speech, Labor will present the most radical, hopeful and people-focused agenda of modern times: a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild and transform our country. This is reality, not the pale imitation proposed by Johnson and his Conservative Party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/embargoed-2230-h-lead-corbyn-attack-boriss-farce-government The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos