New York judge imposes limited silence on Trump before secret trialExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in a hallway outside the courtroom at the end of a hearing to determine the date of his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments related to extramarital affairs, in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, on March 25. Justin Lane/Pool/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionJustin Lane/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Lane/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A New York judge has imposed a new silence on former President Donald Trump, specifically barring him from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors or jurors during his first criminal trial.

The silence order also prevents Trump from ordering others to make public statements about potential jurors, court personnel or their family members.

The move was made in response to a request for an order from District Attorney Alvin Bragg's legal team to limit out-of-court statements made specifically by Trump during the duration of the trial.

The move comes a day after a new date was set for the start of the criminal trial, which is now scheduled to begin with jury selection on April 15. This would be the first criminal trial involving a former or sitting US president.

Trump has previously been fined in civil trials in New York for making public statements about legal staff and their political affiliations that violated other orders of silence. Earlier in the day, Trump attacked Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter on the former president's social media site, accusing them of political bias.

Last April, Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with multiple counts of falsifying business records to keep secret an alleged affair late in the 2016 campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/26/1241009417/trump-trial-gag-order The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos