Jokowi's intervention causes Prabowo's vote to skyrocket!







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – National legal team Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar referred to the neutrality of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the holding of the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential general elections. This was mentioned by one of the members of THN AMIN, Bambang Widjojanto, during the first hearing. of the 2024 presidential election dispute at the Constitutional Court Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (3/27/2024). The session chaired directly by Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Suhartoyo had as its agenda the presentation of the petitioner's request. The first applicant is the AMIN couple. “President Joko Widodo's non-neutral actions proved beneficial to some candidates by significantly increasing the votes of candidate pair 02 (Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka) after a state resource mobilization operation,” BW said , nickname of Bambang Widjojanto, at the hearing. Before August 2023, according to BW, Prabowo's vote according to the survey was around 24.6%. When paired with President Joko Widodo's son Gibran, the couple's votes topped 30% and climbed to 51.8% in February 2024 ahead of the vote. “Comparing surveys before and after the energy intervention, there was an abnormal increase of 34% in just five months, from October 2023 to February 2024,” BW said. “This is something very extraordinary, which shows that there is a terrible fraudulent intention,” he continued. During this inaugural session, the AMIN national legal team submitted a request in the form of a request for the annulment of Decree Number 360 of 2024 of the General Election Commission. The letter contains the determination of the results of the general election of the president and vice president, Members of the DPR, DPD, provincial DPRD and regency/municipal DPRD nationwide in the 2024 election of March 20, 2024. As cited in AMIN's PHPU 2024 application document, AMIN, as the applicant, requested the Constitutional Court to issue nine decisions. In addition to declaring KPU Decree Number 360/2024 null and void, AMIN also requested the Constitutional Court to declare the disqualification of presidential and vice-presidential candidate couple number 02, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as participants in the 2024 presidential election. AMIN also asked the Constitutional Court to declare to the General Election Commission (KPU) that it would conduct a new vote for the 2024 presidential election without including the Prabowo-Gibran couple. “He ordered the president to act in a neutral manner and not to mobilize the state apparatus and not to use the APBN as a tool for the benefit of one of the pairs of candidates during the new vote,” he said. writes AMIN. AMIN also asked the Constitutional Court to issue a decision ordering the National Police and the TNI and their ranks to ensure the re-voting process for the President and Vice President in a neutral and professional manner in accordance with their authority . ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Video: AMIN national team ready to help Komika Aulia Rahman (mg/mg)



