Donald Trump sells 'God Bless the USA' Bibles for $59.99 as he faces mounting legal bills





NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is now selling Bibles as he races to return to the White House.

Trump, who became the presumptive Republican nominee earlier this month, released a video on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday urging his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible,” inspired by country singer Lee's patriotic ballad Greenwood. Trump takes the stage to the song at each of his rallies and has appeared with Greenwood at events.

“Happy Holy Week! Let's get America praying again. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the Bible God Bless the USA,” Trump wrote, directing his supporters to a website selling the book for $59.99. .

The effort comes as Trump faces a serious financial crisis amid mounting legal bills as he fights four criminal indictments as well as a series of civil charges. Trump got a reprieve Monday when a New York appeals court agreed to suspend collection of the more than $454 million he owes following a civil fraud judgment if he pays $175 million. dollars within 10 days. Trump has already posted $92 million bail in defamation lawsuits filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault.

“Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have several. It's my favorite book,” Trump said in the video posted on Truth Social. “I am proud to support and encourage you to get this Bible. We need to get America praying again.”

FILE – President Donald Trump holds a Bible during his visit in front of St. John's Church, across Lafayette Park from the White House, June 1, 2020, in Washington.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file

Billing itself as “the only Bible approved by President Trump!” The new company's website calls it “easy to read” with “large print” and a “slim design” that “invites you to explore God's Word anywhere, anytime.”

In addition to a translation of the King James Version, it includes copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of Greenwood's famous song.

The Bible is just the latest business venture Trump has launched during his campaign.

Last month, he debuted a new line of Trump-branded sneakers, including $399 gold “Never Surrender High-Tops,” at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. The company behind the shoes, 45Footwear, also sells other Trump-branded shoes, colognes and perfumes.

Trump has also dabbled in NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and said last year he made between $100,000 and $1 million from a series of digital trading cards that depicted him in cartoon-like images , notably as an astronaut, cowboy and superhero.

He also published books containing photos from his tenure and letters written to him over the years.

The Bible's website states that the product “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective officers or affiliates,” it states.

Instead, it says: “GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked under its terms.”

CIC Ventures LLC, a company Trump said he owns in his 2023 financial filings, has a similar deal with 45Footwear, which also claims it uses “Trump's name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked.” according to its terms. »

A spokesperson for Trump and God Bless the USA Bible did not immediately respond to questions about how much Trump received for the licensing deal or how much he stood to earn for each book sale.

Trump remains widely popular with white evangelical Christians, who are among his most ardent supporters, even though the thrice-married former reality TV star has a long history of behavior that often seems at odds with the teachings espoused by the president. Christ in the Gospels.

When he was a candidate in 2016, Trump raised eyebrows when he cited “Two Corinthians” at Liberty University, instead of the standard “Second Corinthians.”

When asked to share his favorite Bible verse in an interview with Bloomberg Politics in 2015, he hesitated.

“I wouldn't want to get into that. Because for me it's very personal,” he said. “The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to go into details.”

When he was president, law enforcement aggressively removed racial justice protesters from a park near the White House, allowing Trump to walk to St. John's Church , where he stood alone and brandished a Bible. The scene was condemned at the time by the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

Before running for office, Trump sold everything from frozen steaks to vodka to a company called Trump University, which was later sued for fraud.

