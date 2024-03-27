Most copies of cipher returned after FIR against Imran and Qureshi – Journal





ISLAMABAD: When the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for withholding the copy of a diplomatic cipher, seven other state offices had not returned their copies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), according to court records.

The confidential diplomatic cable, at the heart of the encrypted trial against Mr. Khan, was sent to nine high offices, and only the presidency had returned the copy by the time a complaint was registered against the ex-prime minister and former minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi. , August 15, 2023.

This is the gist of a response submitted by MoFA on September 27, 2023 to a letter from the FIA ​​regarding the status of encryption copies sent to various offices.

The revelation poses a daunting task for the FIA, the agency prosecuting the crypto trial, as it will have to justify why only the former prime minister and the foreign minister were singled out for prosecution, while others State offices had not yet returned their copies of the confidential document. .

Case against former Prime Minister FM filed on August 15, 2023; documents show that most other offices returned their copies by the end of September of that year

Most recipients kept their copies for more than a year and only returned them once proceedings were initiated against the former Prime Minister and his Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The only exceptions among the eight recipients were the president, who returned the document on June 15, 2023, and the foreign minister, who returned his copy on the same date as the filing of the charges against Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi i.e. August 15th. 2023.

Eight copies out of nine not returned

The response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seen by Dawn, shows that between March 8 and April 27, 2022, copies of the figure were sent to the Prime Minister's Secretary, the President, the Chief of Defense Staff Army, the Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence and the President of the Senate. Two copies each were also sent to the cabinet secretary and the chief justice of Pakistan.

Three copies, the second copy of DG ISI, Senate Presidents and Cabinet Secretaries were returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 26, 2023, just a day before the FIA ​​requested the file.

Interestingly, the FIA ​​submitted its request on September 27 and the MoFA responded the same day. According to the response, the copies of the figure sent to the cabinet secretary, the chief justice and the army chief were also returned on the same day.

The only copy marked unreturned on the MoFA list was the one sent to the Prime Minister's Secretary on March 8, 2022. The FIR, registered by the FIA's anti-terrorism wing in Islamabad, charged Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi under of articles 5 and 9 of the law. Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

They were accused of distorting and disclosing the facts mentioned in the code for personal gain, in a manner detrimental to state security.

The FIR also alleged that Mr Khan kept the diplomatic cable confidential, which compromised the encryption system used by Pakistan's missions abroad.

According to the FIR, the investigation was completed on October 5, 2022. However, Mr Khan's lawyer, advocate Salman Safdar, during a hearing on March 19, pointed out that a formal complaint had been filed on October 12, 2022.

During another hearing, advocate Safdar argued that the copy sent to the then COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also returned after a very long delay.

Published in Dawn, March 27, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1824033/most-copies-of-cipher-returned-after-fir-against-imran-qureshi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos