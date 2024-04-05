No evidence of Bushra Bibi poisoning, says personal doctor





Islamabad: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was not given any toxic substance, her personal doctor said following a medical check-up following allegations by the ex-PM that the former prime minister lady was allegedly poisoned while incarcerated in her private residence transformed into a prison. sub-prison.

On April 2, Khan, during the hearing of the 190 million pound Toshakhana corruption case in Adiala Prison, informed Justice Nasir Javed Rana that there had been an attempt to poison the l former first lady and added that she had marks on her skin and tongue. effect of poisoning.

I know who is behind this, said the 71-year-old former prime minister, without naming anyone.

He said if any harm was caused to 49-year-old Bushra, Pakistan Army Chief (General Asim Munir) should be held responsible as members of an intelligence agency controlled everything at his Bani residence Gala in Islamabad and in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

At present, there is no evidence of Bushra Bibi poisoning, said Dr Asim Yousuf while speaking to Geo News, adding: We are not carrying out any medical tests to check the administration of a toxic substance in Bushra Bibi because no such symptoms are detected.

The doctor said Bushra Bibi's health deteriorated after she had a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health problems, he added.

The doctor added that he was unaware of her actual health problems that occurred two months ago.

Dr Yousuf said medical tests should be carried out keeping in mind his age and to check for any health problems including stomach problems.

He said he would meet imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party founder Khan on Saturday.

Regarding Khan's health, Dr Yousuf confirmed that the former prime minister is doing well now, however, his appetite was not normal after recovering from a minor illness.

During her interaction with journalists before the court appearance, the former first lady had also claimed that three drops of toilet cleaner were mixed in her food the day before Shab-e-Meraj.

She said the food and water served by prison authorities tasted bitter.

Responding to a question, Bushra said someone told him in prison that toilet cleaner was mixed in his food. However, she refused to disclose the name of the person responsible.

My eyes swell, I feel pain in my chest and stomach, said the former first lady.

Earlier in January, Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case involving the illegal sale of state gifts the former prime minister received during his tenure.

Toshakhana is a department under the cabinet division in Pakistan that stores gifts and other valuables received by civil servants. Civil servants must declare all gifts they receive to the ministry.

Khan was lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail while Bushra Bibi, convicted in two different cases, was lodged at Bani Gala's house after it was declared a sub-jail.

Regarding Bushra Bibi's conviction, Khan's PTI party had said that she had no connection with the case and that her conviction was just an effort to put more pressure on the former prime minister.

This post was last edited on April 5, 2024 at 12:16 p.m.

