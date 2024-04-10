Politics
David Cameron: the Boys Own ham-based robot was almost surpassed | Zoe Williams
HHow much have you actually worked with David Cameron since he became Foreign Secretary in November? I still get a disconcerting strobing effect, all the alternative futures that could have been: no-Brexit, no-Boris Johnson, no-austerity and social divide, without that rosy-faced 21st century Duff Cooper. disguises of the century, and the incomprehensible number of people who have not cast a single glance at this face and have not run a kilometer and a half. So I find it quite difficult to watch.
As he travels through the American media, talking about Ukraine and Gaza to morons (Fox News) and sensible centrists (CNN), the perspective he seeks shifts somewhat. You know what they say about America, that it went from barbarism to decadence without an intervening period of civilization (no offense, Fox News!)
Cameron went from being a flabby, hurried young man to an older statesman, without the interval of an ordinary middle-aged statesman; did he ever really govern? Was it ever really real? Well, he had to be. Because all this happened.
He had just met Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which he couldn't say much about because it was a private meeting and the American anchors from all the networks nodded in delight when he said that. I think it sounds sassy but quaint when a classy person says it, but he said this to CNN's This Morning: What I mean is (ah, the memories of Cameron saying, “Let me to be clear on the point I am making, hissing “loaded words, the slogan of a man who never asked himself if he was interesting) is that I think deeply in the interests of Britain, but also in that of the United States, which Trump will not win in Ukraine.
We can get to the question of why not if you really think it's necessary, but what a profoundly strange thing to say. Win what? The American elections? Because if he doesn't win, it's hard to see how he will win anything in Ukraine. But if he wins the US election, it is he, rather than the British Foreign Secretary, who will unfortunately decide what their interests are.
Trump, you will probably recall, wants the Ukrainians to cede Crimea and the Donbass border regions to Vladimir Putin in exchange for not getting shot at again. Cameron is probably right, this would not only be bad for our European security, our adversaries around the world, whether Iran, China or otherwise, would learn a lesson from the fact that we are not alongside our allies. And, OK, the next part is a little soft, but there's a good chance there is. will there would be a risk of additional aggression and additional danger in our world.
Still, I worry that Cameron really thinks geopolitics is a cool, rules-based game in which you might have a weird leader who huffs and puffs, but all the other players, nice guys, will step in and say, screw it. one piece: No. , you can not do that.
His language is pure Boys Own adventure, the bravery of Ukrainians, Europe and America standing together and standing up against tyrants. Of course, he's not swimming in very complicated waters (Trump, for comparison, said Russia should do whatever it wants to NATO countries that don't spend enough on defense), but Cameron doesn't get a deep sense of security. which is essential when listening to a sensible adult, endowed with complete faculties, anchored in reality.
He was introduced as Britain's most senior diplomat, which made him look rather cute, as if he had won his title on a TV quiz show Britains Got Diplomats. I'm not sure they take us extremely seriously as a nation. It's conceivable, because of everything that's happened.
Fox News took a different route, as they say, with a question that you would call stupid, except that's what they want you to think, so you play into their hands, except what are you going to do, without call it stupid? It's still stupid. What did Cameron think of London, our London, where the streets are overrun by Hamas supporters and the Jewish community describes a country that has become almost unrecognizable, in terms of its tolerance of this?
Cameron's face is notoriously difficult to read. Caitlin Moran once said he looked like a robot made of ham. But this must surely have irritated him internally: that's what half of his party says 24 hours a day.
This is the means by which they threaten the right to protest and the tactic they use to deflect any serious consideration of the situation in Gaza; that it cannot be a massacre because Hamas and anyone in their right mind contesting this massacre must love Hamas, and that British Jews are terrified of their own country because the streets are lined with amateurs of Hamas. Everyone knows that's not true, but, as long as it's useful, that's what many conservatives will pretend to think.
Did this give the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who himself mourn the bloodshed, a pause of a second, to be confronted with this live on the air? Did it make him think how far the Conservative Party had come, how national unity had been destroyed, her a lot, right? Did he stop and question his role in all of this?
It's really hard to say that there are robots, but he twisted it very well, emphasizing all the freedoms, emphasizing the rule of law, emphasizing that Benjamin Netanyahu also had to respect the laws, in particularly with regard to civilians.
The British and Americans did not provide aid to the Germans during World War II, the presenter replied.
Britain's top diplomat did not honor this.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/10/david-cameron-the-boys-own-robot-made-of-ham-was-nearly-out-foxed
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- David Cameron: the Boys Own ham-based robot was almost surpassed | Zoe Williams
- No indication of foul play in death of former Yellowstone spinoff actor
- Iberdrola invests in GED TECH Seed to support Portuguese entrepreneurs and startups
- Daily Show Host Michael Kosta Reveals 5 Seconds That Summarize Position on Abortion
- Swimming and Diving Ranks 26 on MPSF All-Academic Teams
- My teenage son asked me to dress modestly because his friends think I'm sexy
- Last open day at the State Palace, Jokowi serves this menu
- German museum worker fired after hanging own artwork in gallery
- Google launches AI photo eraser for iPhone and other Android smartphones
- San Andreas may be preparing for an earthquake, seismologists say
- Donald Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far
- Elon Musk confirms meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India – Express Mobility News