Erdogan greets international counterparts on Eid al-Fitr holiday





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to exchange greetings with some of his counterparts from the Middle East, Asia and Africa on Wednesday on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which follows the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi wished each other a happy holiday. They also had the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate. In another phone call, Erdogan and Gurbanuli Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's national leader and chairman of the People's Council, also exchanged holiday greetings. During the call, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with Turkmenistan's growing interest in the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkish Communications Directorate said. Erdogan also spoke with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about bilateral relations while exchanging holiday greetings. Erdogan stressed that Trkiye was closely monitoring developments in the Sahel region and reaffirmed its commitment to sharing its defense industry experience, capabilities and opportunities with Nigeria. Speaking to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erdogan expressed his condolences over major catastrophic floods in Kazakhstan, saying Trkiye was ready to provide assistance. The two leaders also exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. In another phone call, Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues. Erdogan said Trkiye is ready to intensify joint efforts with Algeria for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and a fair solution on the basis of two States. Additionally, Turkish President and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings in a phone call. The two leaders discussed Turkish-Malaysian relations as well as regional and global issues. Stating that Israel and its supporters are feeling more pressure thanks to the joint efforts of the Islamic world, Erdogan said efforts for peace and to support Palestine must continue with determination.

