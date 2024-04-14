Politics
Reviews | America's unhealthy obsession with China will ruin itself and the world
Therein lies the paradox facing China as it considers playing a mediating role. Why would Beijing play a role as mediator for peace in Europe and the Middle East when doing so would allow the United States to pivot to the Asia-Pacific to oppose China?
Like any other party, Beijing hopes for reciprocity for its aid. Therefore, if the United States seeks collaboration with China to resolve the crises in Ukraine and Gaza, it must reciprocate by mitigating the risk of open conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.
The opioid crisis is a symptom of a sick, fear-ridden America. The deeply divided nation is grappling with crises rooted in racial, religious and socioeconomic disparities. Adding to these complexities is the fear that adversaries like China could take advantage of these vulnerabilities.
Indeed, mired in a bitter rivalry, the United States and China find themselves trapped in a cycle of distrust, where the actions of one often reinforce the suspicions of the other. In the United States, this growing distrust has fueled apprehensions about China's allegedly growing domestic security threats.
How long will the Democrats be able to curb the wave of the American far right?
How long will the Democrats be able to curb the wave of the American far right?
Focusing solely on external threats will not solve the deep problems that trouble America. The origin of these problems is intrinsic to the United States and requires internal solutions, requiring a critical process of self-reflection and self-correction.
Distrust between the United States and China ultimately has far-reaching consequences for humanity, undermining our collective ability to effectively respond to the urgent challenges posed by climate change and the potential risks associated with AI.
The United States urgently needs to adopt a more balanced assessment of China. Failure to do so risks complicating efforts to resolve domestic challenges in the Americas, disrupting the reconfiguration of the global order, and leaving us vulnerable to global crises that could harm the fate of humanity.
Peter TC Chang is a research associate at the Institute of Chinese Studies, University of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/china-opinion/article/3258540/americas-sick-obsession-china-will-ruin-itself-and-world
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | America's unhealthy obsession with China will ruin itself and the world
- The Queen receives Boris Johnson at Balmoral in Scotland
- Serbian fashion show pays tribute to shooting victim with Dior creations | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
- Jinx voice actor drops tragic hints in Arcane season 2
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Siddaramaiah: Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Mysuru, Siddaramaiah asks him to explain his contribution to the city
- Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh are linked to THIS Bollywood Biggie and his family
- Plea for registration of FIR against former interior minister rejected – Journal
- Today in History: On April 14, Abraham Lincoln was fatally shot at Ford's Theater
- Shitikova sweeps court No. 5, Spiders Clip Hawks Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia
- From prison to fashion: a former inmate creates his own clothing line
- Donald Trump rally in Lehigh County