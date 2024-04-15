Full schedule of Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia and reasons







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) confirmed that Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Indonesia from September 3 to 6, 2024. According to his official statement, Indonesia will be the first country in a series of visits by the Pope Francis in Asia. Pacific region, followed by a visit to Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste and Singapore. “The Indonesian Government welcomes the planned visit of Pope Francis to Indonesia. The invitation of the Indonesian President to Pope Francis was conveyed through the Ambassador of the Holy See of the Vatican in Jakarta on March 25, 2024,” writes the press release cited Monday (15/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT The Indonesian government has also prepared for the future visit of Pope Francis. These preparations were made in collaboration with the Vatican and related parties. “In collaboration with the Vatican and relevant stakeholders, the Indonesian government continues to prepare well for the visit,” the Foreign Ministry said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the Pope's visit has important meaning for Indonesia, not only for Catholics but also for all religious communities. It is hoped that this visit will reinforce the message of tolerance, unity and world peace. Pope Francis has actually been planning a visit to Indonesia since 2020. However, this plan was not implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, the Pope's arrival involved the figure of Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi. At that time, on November 15, 2023, the minister who was also the general president (Ketum) of Projo attended the reception for the 10th anniversary of the election of the Holy Pope Francis at the Embassy of the Holy See, Vatican, central Jakarta. He delivered a speech to the Vatican Ambassador to Indonesia (Apostolic Nunce) Piero Pioppo. Including President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) official invitation to the Pope to come to Indonesia. “Indonesia truly values ​​bilateral relations with the Holy See. Our two countries continue to maintain long-term relations since the beginning of diplomatic relations and still share the same values, namely peace, humanity, “inclusion and freedom,” Budi Arie said at that time. “In this case, our President invited His Majesty to visit Indonesia. We look forward to this visit and hope that it can be carried out soon,” he said. “This visit will be an important moment not only for the Catholic faithful in Indonesia but for all Indonesians of various religious backgrounds,” he added. In a statement at the time, Budi Arie believed the pope's visit would encourage interfaith dialogue and call for peace. Which, he added, is crucial at a time when the world is witnessing increased tension, conflict and violence. “Next, let me reiterate the importance of the Holy See’s support for the Indonesian Catholic Church as well as various religious leaders around the world,” he further said. “The Indonesian Catholic Church, together with various religious figures, strives tirelessly to foster unity, diversity and peace in Indonesia,” said Budi Arie. “Indonesia is proud to be a peace partner of the Holy See. We are confident that, under the wise leadership and guidance of His Majesty, the international community will make even greater efforts to advance world peace” , he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Pope Francis calls Israel's war on Gaza terrorism (sef/sef)



