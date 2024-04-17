If PM Modi returns to power, country will go back 200 years: MP Stalin in Sriperumbudur





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin on Tuesday said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power, the country would “go back 200 years”. Addressing a rally in Sriperumbudur in the state in support of DMK candidate TR Baalu, he said, “If Prime Minister Modi comes back to power, the country will go back 200 years, history will be rewritten.” Likewise, science will be pushed back. and superstitious stories will be highlighted. Dr BR Ambedkar's constitution will be replaced by RSS rules. The DMK leader said voting was “the only weapon against this”. “A vote for the BJP is a vote for the enemy of Tamil Nadu, a vote for the AIADMK is a vote for the traitors of the state,” he said. Lashing out at the AIADMK, Stalin said voting for the AIADMK was equivalent to voting for the BJP. “The AIADMK and the BJP were seen as natural allies, but now act as if they are separate. Asked if the party would support the BJP in case it needed a majority, Edappadi K Palaniswami did not respond that the AIADMK would not support the BJP “Wait and see” was his response,” he said. “The AIADMK can never go against the BJP. One vote for the AIADMK is equivalent to one vote for the BJP,” the chief minister said. Responding to former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami's claim that he had received several awards from the Centre, Stalin said Palaniswami received these awards for “being the best of slaves”. “As we are carefully implementing projects for the development of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami says he has received awards from the Centre. You have received the award for being the best of slaves, but we have received the people's award and we will have it another on June 4,” he said. He further said that someone was “misleading Prime Minister Modi” by saying that the BJP would win in Tamil Nadu. “In yesterday's interview, Prime Minister Modi said that there is an anti-DMK wave in Tamil Nadu. The BJP will never be able to grow in Tamil Nadu no matter how many years it tries. Tamils ​​did not vote for you in 2014 and 2019. Why would they vote for you now While you are fooling people, someone is fooling you into believing that BJP will win in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said. “People believe that the security of the nation is in the hands of the INDIA bloc,” he added. Published by: Ashutosh Acharya Published on: April 17, 2024

