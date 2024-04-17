Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Jokowi at State Palace, discusses investments





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday morning (17/4/2024) to meet with President Joko Widodo. This visit was made in order to discuss the American technology company's investment in Indonesia. Tim Cook and his entourage arrived at the presidential palace grounds in Jakarta at 08:55 WIB. He was seen wearing a blue suit with matching pants. Also read: Control of residents' KTP, DKI Jakarta proposes deactivation of 92,000 NIK to the Ministry of Interior After Tim Cook entered the palace area, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita followed to attend the meeting. Minister Budi Arie pointed out that discussions regarding Apple's investment as the largest technology giant in the United States could make Indonesia a global supply chain for their products. Also read: Ministry employee whose body was cast was killed by complex gardener, injured by unpaid work “Apple is part of how our country attracts investment and attention to the ecosystem of future technological advancement,” said Budi Arie. Meanwhile, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang said Indonesia's mobile phone production will reach 49 million units in 2023, while imports will only amount to 2.79 million units. Of these imports, 85 percent came from Apple products. Also read: Golkar opens voice on the opportunity for PPP to join forces with Prabowo-Gibran Agus said Apple represents a unique approach for the government to create a national component level (TKDN) to create added value for Indonesia. “Therefore, Indonesia's interest remains in creating added value in Indonesia,” said Agus. Tim Cook's visit to Jakarta is said to be linked to Apple's investment plans in Indonesia, particularly in the electronics and technology manufacturing sector. Also read: Gibran responds to PDIP closing the door for Bobby Nasution to run in North Sumatra regional elections

